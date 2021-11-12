The Rapids Theatre rocked this past Friday with the music of the Cerny Brothers and Kingfish.
Reserved seating was sold out. General admission was close. Food collected for St. Joe’s Pantry by promoter Anita West was double what it was a few weeks ago for Coco Montoya.
To see this wonderful atmosphere, to hear the Cernys sing “Nightburn” or Christone “Kingfish” Ingram sing of 662 (the old soul’s Mississippi Delta area code) is to forget blight for a night.
The same ritual happened again Tuesday with Sevendust, Daughtry and a sold-out show. In fact, there are 22 shows on the theater's website and more have been booked but not announced.
Tonight, Megan Brown and Grace Lougen will perform as “The Girls of Grosh” opening up for the legendary Walter Trout with more food being collected.
Oh sure, there are problems across the street where Blue Cardinal Development sits boldly committing demolition by neglect over a vast swath of Main Street as the government twiddles its thumbs. We should call it a “Hastings-style development,” when no one does anything.
They can tell you all about what they’d like to see, they just can’t answer basic questions like who’s going to pay for it, when it’s going to happen and what it’s going to become.
It’s as bad as the charade that is Niagara Falls Redevelopment. Thirty years of nothingness.
As the second year of Mayor Robert Restaino’s term comes to an end the only thing to show are continued gun violence, increased taxes and water rate increases. The city doesn't control the Water Board but the elected officials representing us sure as heck should be screaming about how the increase is unacceptable. Instead? Crickets.
And don’t let Rapids owner John Hutchins totally off the hook, either. Sure he renovated the theater but in business and personally his finances are far from stellar.
His finances are separate from the theater’s current operations. Contrary to erroneous reports published elsewhere, there is and never was a receivership from bankruptcy court running the theater. I know Steve Bengart, said to be the receiver, but he’s never spoken to the theater’s general manager even once.
Set aside all the nonsense and witness Kingfish strolling effortfully with his Stratocaster as he strolls and plays, leaving stage left, jamming in a way that melts the world’s problems, working his way behind the bar and up the stairs next to the sound booth as the crowd goes wild.
You can’t fake that joy, energy and adulation that came from Ingram facing the stage as his drummer, bassists and keyboardist play on, the audience transformed, turning it’s back the the stage to worship a virtuoso railing, wailing, feeding the crowd
The best thing is, not only the nearly perfect sound for those on the floor but that Hutchins’ financial difficulties seem detached from the beautifully renovated theater. West, who put the Kingfish show together got paid, so did security and the theater and every other act.
It has been happening 8 to 10 times a month, whether big shows, small shows or weddings. New shows are still being booked and selling out. I’m told back property taxes have been paid but was unable to confirm with the city.
Understand as well, when Theory of a Deadman’s show was rescheduled (as has happened several times) it was the promoter, not the theater controlling ticket sales. The theater is no more to blame than it is when someone rents out the place for a wedding and complains the caterer who has nothing to do with the theatre, stinks.
If you want to believe the doom and gloom, do it, but the theater is solid and there are plenty of good things going on despite a couple warts here and there.
Whether it gets dragged down in a cloud of collapse the owner’s finances has yet to be determined but likely is a long, long way off. For now, enjoy Walter Trout tonight and other shows coming.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at 282-2311, extension 2250, or joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com.
