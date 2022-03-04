I met for coffee last week with Julia Spitz and met a kindred spirit in the love of Niagara Falls.
Spitz is executive vice president and property manager for Savarino Construction which is remodeling three buildings on Niagara Street near the old Gazette. It's Savarino's first foray into development in the Falls
As she gets to know Niagara Falls and the business community she has been overwhelmed by “Niagara Falls nice.”
That’s where everyone she speaks to seems to be A) Accommodating and B) Giving her places to eat, drink or do business.
“I have a list, but it’s still getting longer,” she said. “I just added Guido’s Upholstery because our lab chewed up a chair. I am going to see him this afternoon.”
Guido’s is restoring a couch for us as I write this.
She knew about Power City Eatery already.
What she didn’t expect were little things – for example, posting on LinkedIn that she was new to the Falls and seeking to meet people brought a message from Morgan Genovese, the owner of newly opened Gold Bar on Third Street.
She hadn’t met with Morgan, but as she met with Anthony Vilardo from USA Niagara Development, Vilardo called Morgan over to say hello as she enjoyed her bagel sandwich. (If you haven’t had a bagel with pastrami, egg and cheese you need to).
Even in winter, with schools on break, Genovese told me her new bar was very busy Monday and Tuesday last week.
Imagine what’s going to happen when summer comes or when it gets easier to cross Niagara Street from the tourist district as the state completes planned work or when the Blues Festival returns and there are five Thursdays on Third.
Spitz lives in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village and has seen the unnatural appreciation of real estate there. It hasn’t hit Niagara Falls the same way, but it is coming provided the government is competent, responsive and welcoming (so far it has been, at least to Savarino).
Savarino has done a ton of business in Buffalo. In the Falls, everyone, from the building department to Mayor Bob Restaino has been good to deal with.
I told her about food trucks and music at the train station on Thursdays. She had no idea.
She also didn’t know about the expanding, evolving and improving City Market.
With apartments in the newly renovated buildings on Niagara, she is excited about the half dozen new projects under way on Third, from Montante’s redevelopment of the Imperial Garage and building next door, to the apartment buildings being renovated at Main and Third, Halligan's moving in later this spring and Hammer and Crown Brewing.
“It is going to be great to tell tenants they can just walk over here. I went to Wine on Third for happy hour,” she said. “They had a special. I had a $5 glass of lambrusco. It made my day. If word got out about that in Buffalo, these places would be mobbed all the time.”
Spitz also raved about the convenience of driving to the Falls from Buffalo.
“People always see the Falls as a separate entity, like it is far away or hard to get to,” she said. “It is 20 or 25 minutes. There is so much going on and it is so nice here.”
Fun to think about it – Julia is dropping all this praise in the dead of winter and she has a longer list of places she hasn’t visited than places she has.
I feel like I finally met someone who is as positive about the direction this city is moving in as I am. That’s a good feeling. Now if it would just warm up so I could start biking more regularly.
Joe Genco is the group news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at 716-282-2311, extension 2250, or joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.