Last week’s announcement of the new Niagara Falls State Park left me unimpressed.
Sure, it’s nice to see the State Parks Commissioner come to visit his crown jewel, and to see the politicians gathered to pay homage to our generous benefactors from Albany, but please. What about the people? What about the businesses? I don’t care about Delaware North.
The state spends pennies on the dollar in Niagara Falls compared to what it generates shaking down our visitors for parking and getting them to spend money at the Maid of the Mist, Cave of the Winds and other vendors inside the park.
The state parks folks in Albany couldn’t even bother to invite the largest media outlets in Niagara County, the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, for their event, even if they let the Buffalo daily’s only Niagara County reporter know.
I am sure it was an oversight but it isn’t a good way to make an impression on us. That is not a criticism of Angela Berti, their local rep who can only do what she is allowed and from what I’ve heard does a fine job.
The most telling thing at the press conference was Western Region Parks Director Mark Mistretta talking about how great it is for the city to be reconnected with the river corridor thanks to the removal of the fence Robert Moses erected to protect the river from the people.
One big problem, Mr. Mistretta: Take a 15-minute walk from the podium and you’ll see the fence is still in place, at least north of Findlay Drive.
Berti informed me removal of that fence and the remainder of the parkway would be part of “Phase 2” which is as yet unfunded. In other words, unless our elected officials appropriately genuflect and perhaps kiss the ring, it ain’t happening. Bunk, I say.
Last week I had to try three different places before I could breach the fence where someone cut access. All I wanted to do was pedal from Deveaux back to the office along the gorge, which is lovely.
State Parks is like the Power Authority, in a way.
It generates millions of dollars in revenue from our natural resources and turns a pittance back to the community.
State Parks, just like the Power Authority, should be turning 50% of revenue back to the people of Niagara County. Instead, it milks us dry and siphons whatever it can for patronage hires and to prop up less profitable enterprises.
A few other things:
The constant din of helicopter noise over the Falls destroys the ambiance and is an embarrassment. It defiles what should be a sacred place.
The new visitor center will be nice but it should be located some place that actually benefits and draws visitors into the city.
The state doesn’t spend enough of the revenue the park generates on its host community. Oh, did I mention how the incessant din of helicopters on a nice day in a sacred place is unconscionable? Can I say that enough?
One last thing: Hooray for Samika Sullivan, a community activist, and the only African American person I saw at the event. Her efforts to introduce folks from the Packard Community Center and the summer programs she works with, to mighty Niagara Falls, are remarkable.
How, however, is it possible for her to bring 55 residents to see a wonder of the world in their own backyard and have 54 say they’d never been there before?
The state can keep its glitzy facilities. We have a need here: actual engagement with the city and its people. The politicians all showed up and paid homage to the state bureaucrats. Rather than playing nice they should have been calling out the paymasters for how little they actually do to benefit our fine city and county.
We are a treasure, a hard nugget of hope, a forgotten stepchild that needs some love. Showing up in the park every few years for self-congratulatory backslaps is hollow and disingenuous. We deserve better.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette. Contact him at joe.genco@lockportjournal.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.