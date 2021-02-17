I started listening to Rush Limbaugh in 1988 when he came on WBEN. At the time, I was a weekly newspaper editor. Ronald Reagan was President and Limbaugh had a bully pulpit. I fancied myself a Conservative.
I remember picking up a copy of Limbaugh's book “The Way Things Ought to Be.” I read it and was impressed. I continued to listen as President Bill Clinton took office and Limbaugh’s show became a daily bashfest.
At Christmastime in 1982, my wife bought me a copy of Limbaugh’s second book, “See I Told You So.” I devoured it eagerly, but as I neared the end I began to feel a bit like George Bailey from ‘It’s a Wonderful Life” when he senses the sweat on Mr. Potter’s palm and concludes the wealthy Bedford Falls leader, in the vast configuration of things, was nothing more than a scurvy little spider, a fraud.
For me, it was finishing that book and realizing you could replace “liberal” with “Jew” or any other scapegoat and it would be classic hate literature. I grew skeptical of the way Limbaugh was dividing the masses.
I returned that book to Barnes & Noble and my life changed, forever, because I picked up a copy of “Chuck Amuck: The Life and Times of an Animated Cartoonist” by Chuck Jones. It was filled with joy and laughter focused on the artist who created everything from Bugs Bunny to Porky Pig and Wile E. Coyote.
I realized as I read that there was no reason to be as serious, judgmental, arrogant and condemning as Limbaugh and his “formerly nicotine-stained hands.” It was OK to laugh and to seek joy while still being skeptical about the actions of our government but appreciating the value of public servants and service.
Limbaugh kept prattling and in 1996 was joined by Fox News with its “fair and balanced” tagline. Both seemed awash in codespeak, bashing the “mainstream media” or alternatively, "lamestream media.” I wondered what is the No. 1 ranked cable news network if not “mainstream?” I still don’t know.
In time Limbaugh started calling the Democratic Party the “Democrat Party,” showing a disdain for the opposition.
He was joined on air by voices like Sean Hannity, Bill O’Reilly, Ann Coulter and others all speaking the same language and catchphrases.
He gave a voice to a brash reality television star, Donald Trump, and helped get him elected with an endless string of divisive rhetoric and conspiracy theories about the "deep state.”
Along the way, I stopped listening for more than 10 minutes or so at a time. It seemed like the same schtick on repeat, through multiple marriages, drug addiction and even receipt of the Medal of Freedom at the 2020 State of the Union from President Trump like some sort of new car gifted to a worthy patron on the Oprah show.
Limbaugh and his co-conspirators seemed endlessly focused on demonizing the political opposition, propping up corporate America and and scapegoating undocumented immigrants and those who rely on public assistance.
Their rhetoric, led by the broadcaster with half his brains tied behind his back, was so strong, and so divisive it turned us against each other. We no longer exchanged ideas or discussed things civilly. Instead, we zipped our lips and took to social media because we know what we know and are willing to Google until we can confirm it.
With Trump silenced on social media, Limbaugh gone, and President Biden in office, maybe, just maybe, we will return to kinder, gentler times.
Oh, and definitely read “Chuck Amuck.” You will be better for it.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
