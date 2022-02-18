GENCO: Revaluation doesn't need to be confusing

Lockport and Niagara Falls are on different ends of the county and at different points in the real property revaluation process.
Lockport has completed most of the work and will be mailing letters on March 1 letting people know about their new valuation.
Niagara Falls, which hasn’t done an assessment roll update since 2006, is at ground zero but has at least issued a request for proposals.
Mayor Robert Restaino’s Social Justice Commission, in May, 2021, recommended a reassessment to be completed before the end of 2025. The council started that process several weeks ago but the mayor vetoed the resolution. Wednesday night, the council overrode that veto.
What did Restaino expect? All three new council members said at a candidates’ night last fall they would favor revaluation. Did the mayor, a Democrat, really expect the Republicans, with a 4-1 majority, to change their minds? How could the council's sole Democrat, Donta Myles, who lives within and advocates for the poor possibly stand against? Donta's neighborhood is where most home's are over assessed. The mayor (and I) live in an under-assessed neighborhood.
The mayor’s reasoning, per his veto message, is hollow. He obviously knew that, which might be why he didn’t bother to attend the council meeting Wednesday. Restaino attempted to justify his veto by using Covid (it has placed families under stress ) and by suggesting the real estate bubble might burst resulting in more inequity.
I call bunk. First of all, citing Covid is an excuse. Secondly, suggesting the housing bubble is going to burst when it hasn’t really even hit Niagara Falls is to not believe in your own city. If that’s what you believe, fine, but I choose to see good things for Niagara Falls.
Look at all the investment in the state parks, Niagara/USA Development and $10 million going into downtown. Consider the accolades the school district is receiving. Imagine the impending removal of the remainder of the Niagara Scenic Parkway.
The state lists the equalization rate at 67% in both cities. Property owners’ eyes glaze over at the mention of that term. Unfortunately, all-too-often, comprehension among elected officials is not much better.
It’s not that complicated. Really. About 25 years ago, I wrote an article about reassessment in North Tonawanda for the Tonawanda News. The paper came out. NT Assessor Brian Hess, a straight shooter with a bad temper, called me on the phone and exploded profanely.
Once I had a chance to get a word in, I asked him if I could come over to city hall so he could explain what I didn’t understand. He calmed down, agreed to meet and educated me. I was confused about equalization rates and things I didn’t yet understand.
Brian was a patient teacher and remains my go-to expert on all such matters. He used to teach continuing education to assessors and knows his stuff.
To this day, inexperienced journalists, and people on social media, don’t understand all the moving parts involved. This leads to avoidable emotional outbursts.
Here’s how to use that 67% number. Take an average home that sold for $185,000 last spring with a current assessment of $81,000. Multiply $185,000 x 67% and you get $123,950. That home is underassessed by $42,950 or about 35% even without updating the rolls. Across town, in a not as nice neighborhood, a house sold for $105,000 but had an assessment of $80,000. If the roll is at 67%, it should be $70,350. That house is overassessed at $9,650 or about 12%. One tax bill is unfairly low. One is too high.
All the assessor cares about is adding equity to the roll. That comes in two ways: 1) Because of appreciation and 2) Because of people increasing value by remodeling or adding additions. Where it also gets sticky is when people do improvements without a permit resulting in adding untaxed value.
The slippery slope to watch carefully comes when new budgets come up. All too often, for example in the next budget cycle for Lockport Schools, reassessment becomes a way to hide a tax increase.
Here’s how that very simple cooking of the books would work. Lockport Schools had a 2021/22 tax rate of $29.70. Your house has a market value of $150,000. $150,000 x 67% = an assessed value of $100,500. 100.5 x $29.7 generates a tax bill of $2,984.85.
In theory, reassessment puts the value of your home at $150,000. $2,984.85/150 should yield a new tax rate of $19.89 per $1,000. Too often, it doesn’t work that way. Years ago, in one instance in North Tonawanda, the school district had a rate of $20 per $1,000 that should have dropped to $12 after reassessment. Instead, they used a tax rate of $18 and sold it to the public as a decrease. That sort of skullduggery hides a tax increase.
I am not saying Lockport will try such nonsense, especially because we are watching, but that’s the sort of trickery about which some people worry. It’s also the sort of thing we as a newspaper will guard against. I hope I succeeded in my quest to simplify complicated math.
Joe Genco is the group news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com or 716-282-2311, extension 2250.
