GENCO: Pedaling against traffic

I took a drive out to Clarence for a bike ride with friends this past Sunday while killing time before the Bills game.
I didn’t used to be able to keep up because there are many more avid cyclists than me. I have two bikes, a 6-year-old aluminum frame Bianchi touring hybrid and a specialized e-assist Como I bought during the summer.
Many of my friends have carbon fiber road bikes that cost thousands, weight 22 pounds and easily cruise 20 mph.
Since I obtained the Como, I don’t think I have ridden the Bianchi. The Como has a 250-watt motor in the rear hub and a battery integrated into the frame. If you pedal just a bit it goes 19 mph and has a range of about 40 miles. It also has disc brakes and fatter tires that cushion the blows of rough roads.
The Como came from Tom’s Pro Bike in East Amherst in 2019. Purchased by a young woman’s dad so she could pedal to school, she rode it for 6 hours and 55 miles before daddy bought a car. As she prepared for college, they sold it on Facebook marketplace for 50% of what it cost.
If you are thinking of biking, travel to Buffalo or Niagara Falls and try out Reddy Bikeshare. An annual membership for Niagara Falls residents is $1. Riders then pay a penny per minute.
When I'm not headed out to Lockport for work, I tend to ride the Como in Niagara Falls. While Lockport is within range, an hour ride each way is a big chunk out of the workday. Fifteen minutes to the high school or LaSalle is within reason, especially because of the things you see along the way.
There is some good bicycle infrastructure in the Falls and Lockport and some bad.
For example, example, in the Falls, Whirlpool Street marked as a bike route is very pleasant as is the trail along the gorge.
The Canal Trail through Lockport and Pendleton is awesome as well, especially the gardens around the sign in Pendleton not far from Uncle G’s that are planted and maintained by my friend Mark Mitri and the Slow Spokes.
A horror story is moving over toward Niagara Falls High School on Packard Road. It is about as bike friendly as Niagara Falls Boulevard or Transit Road, only marked with signs designating it as Bike Route 5. It is not a safe or fun place to ride a bike.
The same can be said for Walnut and Ferry avenues in the Falls. On both, I have been beeped and yelled at for riding in the road. The same thing happened last week on Hyde Park Boulevard. Get with it. As a motorist, you have a legal obligation to share the road. It is illegal for me to ride on the sidewalk.
Oh dang. As I gave this column a write-through Thursday morning, I got beeped and yelled at again. This time, a young man in the back of a small white Chevy sedan rolled down the window as I waited to make my left and advised, “get on the sidewalk, you (expletive).”
Bless his heart for his kind sentiment.
Two areas for new paths are close to my heart.
First is the extension of the gorge-top path from Whirlpool State Park to Lewiston. It’s more bikable than the Niagara Scenic Parkway is drivable. The parkway is undergoing demolition by neglect because, since the plan is to remove it, maintenance has been deferred. Any comment from the state DOT is terse and unhelpful. I am not a traffic engineer, but it might be a good idea to close it immediately as a safety hazard.
The second one is the Peanut Line in East Amherst, which would connect trails in Akron and Clarence to the rest of the universe. When the Amherst bike paths were first built, the “not in my backyard” crowd railed against the potential for pedal-borne crime. Statistics show bike paths bring an increase in property value, not crime, but we live in a fact-averse world. Completion of that section of path would connect almost 30 miles of trail in Clarence and Newstead to Amherst, Lockport and points beyond.
Eventually, we will see that path improved. It’s already part of the Conservation Trail, a hiking trail that starts at the Rainbow Bridge and meanders with 2-by-4 inch orange blazes along the river, across Grand Island and all the way past Salamanca to meet with the North Country Trail in Pennsylvania.
There is good news about Walnut and Ferry as well. Both are going to be rebuilt with bike paths, curb bump outs and single lane traffic. It may take 10 seconds longer to get from Main Street to Hyde Park Boulevard on Ferry but it will be worth it as long as the design still accommodates fire trucks.
Anyway, I will be around on my bike. Give me a shout if you have questions.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at 282-2311, extension 2250, or joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com.
