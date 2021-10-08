GENCO: Not enough sunshine

Home improvement is a matter of common sense. Everyone wants a new kitchen or bathroom. Both are really expensive.
Other projects aren’t as sexy but they are more conservative because they save on utilities. Things like an improved hot water tank, more efficient furnace or upgraded insulation might not be hip home improvements but they do pay for themselves.
With that in mind, I have long been fascinated by concepts like geothermal and solar energy.
A few months ago at the Niagara County Fair, we encountered a table promoting home solar energy.
I took a card and filled out an information sheet for more information. We even got a free grocery bag.
It took a few weeks of phone tag, but eventually Ben from Buffalo Solar got back in touch with us.
I sent a recent electric bill. Using Google Earth, they decorated our home with solar panels in a mock-up illustration.
Given that our home is north/south oriented and has steep vertical roof surfaces, our consultant Forrest calculated how much electricity an idealized array would generate. Projections were less than we’d hoped.
Through January 1, Forrest said any excess electricity would go back to the Niagara Mohawk on a 1-to-1 ratio. Starting in 2022 however, the reimbursement rate goes to 70%. It should generate just about enough to replace our $135 monthly bill. By their estimation, it would cost us another $65 monthly for roughly 15 years.
That’s after some complicated math.
The system would cost: $43,690
The immediate discount would be $5,310
Then we would get a federal tax credit of $9,979 and a state tax credit of $5,000.
The net cost with the tax credits would be $23,401, which, financed over 15 years at 5.99% would lead to a monthly bill of $200 or $65 more than our monthly electric bill,
Of course, if a $135 electric bill is inflated 3% per year (make that 0.25% monthly) a future value calculation shows me that at the end of year 13, our bill would be $198.25 monthly.
Even if I embraced the complicated math, it still doesn’t seem like a no-brainer. Especially given that it involves borrowing money, which is something we strive to avoid.
There are other solar concerns as well:
Q: What does it cost to remove and replace the panels if we have to replace the roof?
A: An extra $1,500 to $2,000
Q: What is the lifespan of the panels?
A: There are panels installed in the 1970s still functioning.
If the math worked differently, we might be interested. For example, if the angles on our roof or the orientation of our home were different.
The bottom line? I put in a call to a contractor who does free home studies on insulation in your home.
About 10 years ago we did that project on our last house. I remember closing all the windows and doors and having Doug Berry of D.H. Berry in North Tonawanda put a big fan in the front door blowing out. When he opened the basement door there was a massive breeze flowing. It was the sill plate between the floor joist and top of the basement wall.
We were under-insulated everywhere. They spray-foamed the sills, filled the walls and blew the ceilings. The savings on the project would pay for itself in about 10 years. It was more than worth it. As an added bonus, the acoustics in our home were forever changed.
Unfortunately, Berry is booked up for the next couple months. Hopefully, we can eventually do something similar in our new home. When panels get less expensive and more efficient, we will consider that again.
I guess the whole conversation is about the difference between cheap and conservative. Cheap is buying $30 shoes at Walmart and replacing them in every 6 months. Conservative is buying a pair used of Allen-Edmunds loafers on eBay for $20 including shipping and having them resoled every 2 years or so for $60 for 10 years.
Buy the Allen-Edmonds loafers. Pay $240 and wear them for 10 years. Don’t spend $600 at Walmart.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at 282-2311, extension 2250, or joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com.
