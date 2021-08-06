GENCO: Music hits sweet note for Third

Another week and more positive news in the Falls.
This time, it’s the return of live music with Thursdays on Third. The Pine Avenue Redevelopment project is having its own musical celebration with James Jeckovich, Soliday's Food Truck and Mr. Softee.
I've never heard Jeckovich. The music on Third, however, isn’t the sort I like. “Hair Nation” was Thursday’s entertainment. “Nerds Gone Wild” might appear later this summer. Both are cover bands. I prefer original music.
Give me Miller and the Other Sinners, 77 Stone or the Grace Stumberg Band and I’m all about it. Still, however, music brings crowds and after six years and Covid, it’s about darn time.
In fact, it’s such great news two bars on the street, which aren’t even open yet, signed on as sponsors thanks to the charismatic pull of The Craft’s Billy Olesiuk and other organizers.
One of the two bars is Gold Bar at 435 Third St. which will be opened and run by Morgan Genovese as a cocktail/tapas bar.
Genovese, a Fredonia native came here to attend Niagara University. She played soccer and softball, earned bachelors in human resources and masters of business administration and decided where better than right here, right now.
She has started investing in rental property catering mostly to students. Her optimism, and commitment are refreshing.
The other bar, in the former Rust space next to Donatello’s Pizzeria, is aiming to open next spring but has further to go.
A few doors away from where Genovese will be opening, Angelo Ashker and Sarah Nasca have opened a Niagara Falls version of Ashker’s.
Tuesday Angelo was out front with an array of their fresh juices, herb plants and fruits and vegetables. A grab and go cooler is right behind.
After they finish staffing for the day, they’ve been leaving stock on ice on the honor system. Scan a QR code and pay from your phone. Ashker said the system has gone over very well.
Saturday, my wife Beth and I visited 755 Park Place. The home has six bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 4,640 square feet next to the Butler House. It was built in 1910 and has been in one family for its entire existence with beautiful hardwood floors, leaded glass, all sorts of architectural detail including floor to ceiling cabinets with glass fronts in the kitchen.
It screams “I want to be a bed and breakfast.” Relatively cheap for what it is, where it is. Listed at $299,900. If we hadn’t just purchased a house it would have been tempting. Noah Munoz is the agent.
As of writing this, I don’t know for sure but if I were clairvoyant, I would predict a sale price of $365,000.
Spend another $245,000 or so on renovations. Don’t divide it but rent it as a whole house or even keep the third floor as a personal residence.
Basic math says $1,000 per night, $5,000 per week. Budget $1,000 a week for cleaning, upkeep, income and property taxes and other expenses. It’s easy to project $160,000 in annual revenue. It’s not hard to imagine someone being able to pay off a note on that kind of revenue in less than 10 years while living comfortably and rent free.
If that’s too much of an investment, nearby 642 Fourth St. is for sale for $319,995. It looks in photos to be entirely updated, four bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 4,132 square feet.
That historic neighborhood is filled with the new optimism of Niagara Falls. The homeowners who have been here 10 years or less all feel great about the direction. The people who’ve been here their whole lives remember when things were better and give jaded response because they have believed before and been let down.
One final word about what a joy it was to get to know the Grana family. I wish Ted and Julie well in retirement.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
