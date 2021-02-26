GENCO: Looking around and taking notes

It’s been a few crazy weeks now. When I first knew I was coming to work for the Gazette and Union Sun & Journal, my wife Beth and I started loosely home shopping because while moving is a lot of work, we might consider it. Our first step was a ride to Niagara Falls.
We walked our standard poodle Gord down Pine Avenue looking for Little Italy and found impressive street banners and the Como Deli but not much else.
At least The Como had excellent gnocchi, sausage and meatballs to take home for dinner. We are fiercely loyal supporters of small, local business.
We also found a home we loved three doors from Whirlpool State Park in the DeVeaux neighborhood on Vanderbilt Avenue. Even though we have lived in Clarence for more than 30 years we were ready to go. Our realtor did market analysis. We bid $3,000 more than she suggested, 18% over asking for a gorgeous center-entrance colonial with massive trees and a beautiful back porch.
I even researched how to make the kitchen bigger and add a bathroom through a building inspector friend who lives in South Carolina but formerly worked in code enforcement in Central New York. The last word from my friend was “I would let you do it if it were my town, but you might want to check with the building department.”
Niagara Falls Code Enforcement Officer Pat Ciccarelli responded quickly to my email query and recommended consulting an architect and being careful about setbacks. A contractor friend said it looked doable.
Oh and before you think Ciccarelli responded that way because of my position, he had no idea I had agreed to come to work here. He was, simply, doing his job. Our bid came in second.
We are still looking, with the help of a realtor, but only for the right house, with character and nature around it. We remain adherents to “biophillic living”. In fact, we have been since before we knew what “biophillic” meant. (Living at one with nature. We require native trees, plants, songbirds and greenspace.)
It would take a lot for me to give up the land I have carefully crafted to favor wildflowers, bluebirds, honeybees and butterflies as well as my large organic vegetable garden. We have eyeballed other homes on Roselle and Macklem but neither checked all our boxes
We have also looked at some other homes in Sanborn as well as Lockport and Lewiston.
The ugliest part about considering moving is our home in Clarence is worth more than the ones we’ve eyed up in Niagara County but yet, to purchase here, we need to accept our property taxes will go from almost $4,000 in Clarence to more than $7,000 in the Falls.
I also can confide I have found no fast answer to my commute. So far, LaSalle Expressway to Williams and Niagara Falls Boulevard is the easiest. Going over Grand Island only saves three minutes
Several important discoveries around town:
• DiCamillo’s Cassata Cake is fantastic. Ditto their spinach/feta pizza.
• Pellicano’s Market is a treasure.
• Walking between our office and Starbucks for a meeting is a nightmare because of the amount of derelict property and the number of property owners who don’t shovel.
• It was interesting the political leader with whom I met at Starbucks didn’t know or suggest Power City Eatery or have any clue where our office is now located.
• On the same walk, I saw a flock of six robins feeding on crabapples.
• The Third Avenue Art Alley was never cleared of snow but had an icy path down the middle.
• Looking out the newsroom window last week I saw two crows harassing a Bonaparte’s gull. On my second day here I brought binoculars in for just that purpose. Monday this week brought a mammoth redtail hawk on a flyby
• Driving to work at 10 a.m. after a snowstorm, coming off the Niagara Scenic Parkway, John Daly Boulevard was unpaved. How do you not pave the entrance to downtown? I know it's a state road but what the heck.
• I have really enjoyed listening to WEBR and WLVL. Local AM radio is a treasure and a valuable community resource
I am always looking around for stories to write and interesting people to speak to anywhere in Niagara county. Have an idea? Give me a jingle. (716) 282-2311 Ext. 2250
Thanks for reading.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.