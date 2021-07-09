GENCO: Locals have the answer

Short-term rentals are a hot button issue in Niagara Falls right now. The lame-duck city council just enacted a six-month moratorium on new permits. This column is more pleasant than that discussion.
In the past 15 years or so, my wife Beth and I have booked travel lodging almost exclusively through Airbnb, VRBO or similar. We strive to always be travelers, not tourists. We like to meet local people and ask where they like to go and what’s special.
So it was that our 1999 Dodge Caravan came to be in the shop in Munising on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for diagnosis of a squeaky belt. (Turned out to be a need for belt dressing, but not until after a mechanic tried to rip us off for a belt tensioner and water pump — an unbudgeted $1,000 repair.)
Anyway, we wandered into a book/ice cream/coffee shop while awaiting the diagnosis. I struck up a conversation with the barista/scoop/bibliophile behind the counter. After the niceties, I cut to the chase: “What should we see we would never find out about if a local didn’t tell us?”
“Oh definitely Paradise” she told us. “Head west out of town and turn right at Foggy’s Steakhouse. When the road ends, take the dirt road to the left.”
What we found was a portal onto an angry Lake Superior with waves smashing violently onto basalt rocks telling anyone who would listen the story of the Edmund Fitzgerald and countless others in that ever-so-cold greatest of lakes. It was frothing with insistent, fearsome, angry and violent fury.
Another year it was York, Maine. We were driving an early '90s Lumina purchased from TwinTon Auto in North Tonawanda. We had a cartop carrier and a very limited budget. Somehow, leaving town, I forgot my wallet. These were pre-internet days. We had one debit card and it wasn’t in the car. Somewhere near Albany we found an HSBC branch 5 minutes before closing and took out all the cash we could. Cash is always king.
We budgeted per day with our two small children.
As we pulled into Ogunquit for the day, the car died. I put it in neutral, looked at Beth and said, "If you get behind the wheel and steer I can push. Turn right into that service station.” We were in this together.
As I got behind the car, an appropriately funded police officer miraculously appeared and helped me push it into the service station. We left the car for an alternator replacement and took stuff from the car for the day, including a cooler and grill. Two hours later, we were grilling lunch in a public park when the same officer came by on a mountain bike.
“There’s another guy, just like me around town. If he finds you, tell him I said it’s OK. You really aren’t supposed to grill here.”
Later, that same day, the temperature dropped 20 degrees and it poured. We had $30 left. Some kind merchant found a way to sell us hoodies.
When I returned to pick up our repaired car, the proprietor was livid when I told him I had to return with payment.
“If you like, I can leave my first born as collateral,” I said.
He considered it for a moment in a hard, Mainer sort of way. “That won’t be necessary.”
I made it back, paid him cash and never forgot about the cop who showed up twice when needed.
No matter where you stay, if the listing says the hosts will feed you, take them up on it.
In Mendocino County, Calif. we booked an off-the-grid cabin on the Seal River. Our host was named Liu (this was before I knew gender was a matter to be determined after birth. I made the mistake of asking one of Liu’s cohabitants if Liu was a male or female name. “Why does it matter?” she said with an offensive, judgmental tone. I didn’t have an answer but immediately understood.)
“Liu, the listing said a trained chef was available to cook us a dinner if we like, how does that work?” I asked.
“I will have Robert come speak to you.”
Later, Robert showed up. “What do you like?” he asked. “I can cook whatever you want. I haven’t shopped yet but will go to the market and harbor tomorrow.”
“Anything local or from the harbor would be great,” I said.
He showed up on foot late that afternoon, carrying a bag of food, a few simple utensils, tinfoil and a 6-pack of PBR 16-ounce cans. He built a fire in the charcoal grill on the gazebo next to the lazy flowing river, grilled us corn, fresh salmon and potatoes with herbed butter and fed us an awesome green salad with goat cheese, almonds and vinaigrette and a flower garnish. We were overfed and blown away.
“How much do I owe you?” I asked when it came time to settle up. “Fifty’s good,” he said. “I spent forty in food and $10's for me and I bought enough to feed my family.”
We paid him $80. It was the best meal we had on that vacation.
On another day, I will write about the Bruce Peninsula, Finger Lakes, Lubbeck, Maine or Quebec City. And no, we have never stayed in the Falls, even if we still feel like we are on vacation. Here’s a few hints for traveling the way we have:
• Avoid hotels, motels chains and commercial establishments.
• Use Airbnb or VRBO whenever possible
• Reviews matter. See what previous guests have to say
• Engage your host electronically. Ask a simple question or two. How they respond is likely a measure of how attentive, considerate and helpful they are.
• Once you have booked, if you have a chance, always ask, “What’s something I might not see or know about unless I talked to a local.”
Like I said, other than being a resident, a taxpayer and working for this newspaper, I have no skin in the game when it comes to Niagara Falls short-term rentals we favor small businesses. It has a huge positive impact on communities and exposes travelers to what is really going on rather than what corporate America’s focus group thinks is the greatest way to intuitively wayfind to the best viewshed.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette. Contact him at joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
