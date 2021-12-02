It was late 1987. I saw an ad and applied for an open reporting job at the Union-Sun & Journal. I had one year of experience at the Gloversville Leader-Herald and a journalism degree.
The editor at the time was Dan Kane, a respected, no nonsense, crotchety type. Old school. If you didn’t have an opinion about him you didn’t know him.
Kane sat me down, put a sheet of paper in front of me and gave me a 10-word spelling test. I missed two. He terminated the interview. It was the second shortest interview ever. More on that later.
Years later, I became friends with Steve Trask. He told me how he defeated Kane’s test, which was standard. He asked for a dictionary. Kane gave it to him. Trask lasted a spot there before crossing his boss, who sent him packing.
I eventually landed at the Bee Group. It was a young newsroom producing nine weekly papers for affluent White suburbs. Not real journalism. Not the US&J or the Niagara Gazette but organs of the Chambers of Commerce and the government.
I still remember being told by a publisher I couldn’t run an editorial warning about the perils of letting Transit Road become another Niagara Falls Boulevard, big box heaven filled with plastic from China, which is what it became.
At the Bee was a 30-something society editor, Vickie Kearns. She worked Friday nights as a reporter at the Tonawanda News. The 20-somethings picked on her for being a bit out there, about life as well as her deep Christian faith. I was always nice to her because there was no downside. In 1992, I got a call in early February.
“Hi. This is Joe Wolf. I’m the managing editor of the Tonawanda News. Would you like to interview for a job?”
“Sure,” I said, “but I can’t come until after work on Friday.”
I got there at 4 p.m. and sat down.
“Lew Jeckovich retired, Lou Michel went to the Buffalo News. I need a reporter. Can you start Monday?”
"Aren't you going to ask me questions?" I asked.
"Vickie told me all I need to know."
That was the shortest interview ever.
“Can you tell me more about the job? What does it pay? What are the hours?”
He answered my questions.
“It sounds good,” I said, “but I need to talk to my wife and I want to put in two weeks' notice.” It just seemed the right thing to do. In hindsight, Kane missed on me.
Six months later, Wolf was gone and replaced with Charlie Hewitt. Charlie was a great guy and editor. Thoughtful and quiet with an even temperament. His mother had been owner and publisher Tonawanda was sold.
Charlie moved on in after Park took over to Lockport first (he told me the tale of the opulent building on South Transit Street where the publisher’s office was so fancy the publisher, whose name I have forgotten, refused to move in). It was in that building that Kane crushed my hopes.
Then Charlie went on an odyssey, to the Hartford Courant, Pottstown Mercury (where two journalists won Pulitzers on his watch) and finally to lead a long-forgotten attempt to start a second daily in St. Louis. Finally, he came home to Tonawanda.
Gannett had to divest itself of the Niagara Gazette because of FCC rules that said it couldn't own WGRZ and sold it to Park rather than Tonawanda’s parent which may have been Liberty Publishing. The Medina Journal was already linked with Lockport. Park and Liberty both bid for Niagara. Park won and in time sold to CNHI. CNHI then acquired Tonawanda in exchange for cash and two small dailies. It always felt like a baseball trade. My details are from memory. I apologize in advance if anything is incorrect.
Kane was gone by then. I had advanced from reporter to sports editor and managing editor in Tonawanda. I left for a couple years, then Terry Shaw lured me back to sell ads. In time, with regime change, I knew I needed a total change of course. I studied for my financial services licenses, left and did that for about 16 years before selling my practice and finding my way back here.
We thought we were tightly staffed then, but all four sister papers were plucky, aggressive, true newspapers. We had no idea what “tightly staffed” would come to mean. Today I have the privilege of serving the two Niagara County dailies left standing.
Some of the ways the old-school newspaper people operated would never pass muster today. Still, each paper has always served a vital role in the community, whether reporting on Love Canal in Niagara Falls, the Troy Hodge homicide in Lockport or questionable surveillance at Lockport High School.
As we celebrate the Union-Sun & Journal's bicentennial, we are still here, plucky and driven, understanding more clearly than ever the vital role that papers play as community watchdogs and communicators.
We couldn’t do it without subscribers, advertisers and the support of the community. Here’s hoping for another 200, no matter what form the technology takes.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette. Contact him at 716-282-2311, ext. 2250, or joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.