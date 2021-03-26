GENCO: Kaepernick knelt in respect

The trial of ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin began this week with jury selection. Chauvin is accused of murdering George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, allegedly killing him.
Riots ensued. The phrase “Black Lives Matter” divided America. Racially integrated protests, everywhere, in Niagara Falls, Lockport, Buffalo and nationwide, continued all summer over a justice system that is perceived, at best, as unequal.
That death followed Chauvin kneeling is somehow sadly ironic given the uproar caused when Colin Kaepernick knelt during a performance of the Star Spangled Banner. Kaepernick was an above average quarterback blackballed from the NFL in 2017 after President Donald Trump said, "wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag to say, get that son of a b***h off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired."
Kaepernick never played another down. He settled his suit over discrimination out of court for an undisclosed amount but has never secured another gig.
The story that almost never gets told is how he came to take a knee that day.
In the fall of 2008, Nate Boyer was in Baghdad as a member of Army special forces when he helped take down a house where insurgents had holed up. Shots were fired. People died. It was a memorable day in war for a heroic soldier from Pleasanton, California.
In his early 20s, Boyer wandered from community college in San Diego to homeless in LA, living in his Honda Civic hatchback, showering at the YMCA and scavenging restaurant leftovers.
Searching for meaning, he read Che Guevera’s "Motorcycle Diaries." Then he read about the suffering caused by famine in Darfur, Africa. He felt compelled to help so he liquidated his meager assets and bought a plane ticket. He had no plans and no connections but hooked on as a United Nations volunteer. He was 23. As he volunteered, he gained new perspective, especially after he contracted malaria and nearly died. Boyer realized how lucky he was to be born white, American and middle class.
Returning home, he resolved to become a Green Beret. He succeeded on his second try and found his way to war in Iraq.
After duty, Boyer tried to walk on to play football for the Texas Longhorns. He didn’t have a position. The coach told him he was too old, small and inexperienced. Right before he got redeployed, this time to Afghanistan, the Longhorns lost their longsnapper.
Boyer took a few coaching tips and left for active duty, toting a bag of footballs and staging a plywood prop with one hole for punt snaps and one for field goals. Incredibly, he returned to earn a scholarship in 2012. He was called to war again, but came home to a hero's welcome with the Longhorns, leading the team onto the field, carrying the flag and giving a genuine feel good moment, not the sort of contrived observance for which the military has paid the NFL with its phony “salute to soldiers” advertising campaign.
With nothing left to prove after graduation, Boyer, now 34, resolved to try and make the NFL.
The Seahawks give him a chance in preseason.
I heard about Nate from a Marine who I met hiking in the Adirondacks.
He said his name was "Tom Collins." I introduced myself as "Jim Beam."
I was cooking dinner on my camp stove when he wandered in, a scraggly-haired faded hippie with bad teeth. “Mind if I join you?” He was a bit scary looking, but what’s a guy to say? A leanto sleeps six. He wore cheap clothes. Tennis shoes with bread bags in them and a blaze orange insulated cap from Walmart. He carried a strange looking backpack.
“How come you don’t have boots?” I asked
“I don’t see the point,” he said. “My feet stay dry and I’m comfortable.” He spoke with the clipped affect of a northern New Yorker. He drank from a Smartwater bottle. “Had to have someone buy it for me. Couldn’t pass the test,” he said sarcastically. He ate Bugles from a gallon bag and cooked food from Aldi on an ultralight stove. He paid $3,000 for his custom pack, strange as it looked.
Small talk turned to life. “I’m retired,” he said. “I raised six kids off the grid near Adams as a contractors’ helper after serving 17 years in the Marine Corps."
I have no filter and don’t care if I offend anyone so I dropped the bomb. “What do you think of Trump?”
“I can’t stand him. When you took five deferrals and then said those things about John McCain, you lost my support forever.”
“So how about Colin Kaepernick?”
“I served so a man like him can raise an issue like that. People need to know about Nate Boyer more than Kaepernick,” he said.
“Who’s Nate Boyer?” I asked.
“Let me explain.”
I was all ears.
In August of 2016, Boyer wrote an open letter to Colin Kaepernick after the then-49ers quarterback started to gain national attention for sitting during the national anthem.
Boyer and Kapernick met and discussed their issues for several hours. It was Boyer who suggested to Kaepernick that he should kneel during the anthem as a respectful form of protest. You kneel in honor before the queen or as a sign of reverence in church, so taking a knee during the anthem was, to Boyer, acceptable.
Boyer has frequently voiced his support for Kaepernick's right to protest, but the issue of that protest got spun when the President took notice. Kaepernick's actions have often been misconstrued as a question of patriotism rather than a show of respect for the service of men like Boyer, Tom Collins and those who came before them.
Kaepernick was blackballed from the NFL, but after George Floyd’s death his message built to a crescendo.
He might still be sitting on the bench collecting an NFL paycheck if it weren’t for Nate Boyer and reasonable voices seeking compromise. Perhaps that’s what we all need to do. Be reasonable, seek compromise and be open the hear the rest of the story.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
