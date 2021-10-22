I attended the Niagara Falls Candidates’ forum Tuesday as a voter, taxpayer and editor for this newspaper.
Fifteen minutes in, a guy with a megaphone and another draped in an American flag stormed the stage on behalf of John Restaino, the mayor’s brother. They stood around and looked dumb. The companion with the megaphone shouted over and over again “vote for John Restaino.”
Eventually, the disruption passed. A police car was parked out front but cops, or security were nowhere to be found.
Bill Carroll. Niagara Falls Republican chairperson, and Danielle DiPalma, Niagara Falls Democratic chairman, along with moderator David Taylor, decided the forum would be for candidates who successfully earned a place on the ballot by circulating petitions, including independent Jim Perry.
To allow participation of a write-in candidate would be an insult to those who circulated petitions, including the woman I met on 19th Street who didn’t gather enough signatures to make the ballot and also was not invited to participate.
Other thoughts about Niagara County:
• I ask myself all the time. Is that marijuana or a skunk?
• Is that gunfire in Niagara Falls or is someone lighting off fireworks again?
• How is it there are so few restaurant choices on Old Fall Street? F-Bites with fried chicken. Savor. The Culinary Arts Patisserie and a bunch of food trucks. Sorry if I forgot the Rain Forest and Cafe Hard Rock. I made reservations for Savor for tonight.
• I love the old school tomato pie from the Little Bakery especially the buy one, get one deal on bread or like last Saturday, $3 a loaf, $12 a half tray.
• I hope 755 Restaurant reopens soon.
• I love donuts even though they are bad for me. DiCamillos and Frankie’s are both a notch down from ideal because they are a bit too cakey. I prefer sour cream glazed from Clarence Country Donuts over Paula’s. Ranking independent donut shops: 1) Clarence Country donuts 2) Paula’s 3) Frankie’s 4) DiCammilo’s (truthfully put any in front of me and I will eat.)
Some of the “coming soon” signs on Pine Avenue are looking weathered. I hope the new businesses open. Aslan Sardar said his Halal pizza/fried chicken and Indian cuisine place is a city inspection away from opening. Then he will open Halal farmer and meat markets. Not only Pakistani but Yemeni and Bangladeshi are all either here or coming.
Driving home last week I saw a full-size grey Nissan sedan with a bashed right rear quarter turn onto the alley near the paper at a high rate of speed. I realized the grey sedan allegedly involved in lots of shootings never was ever identified. It made me wonder.
It seemed like Mayor Bob Restaino put a lot of time and effort into his listening tour over the American Rescue Plan. We don’t know how the $56 million will be spent. When I attended a forum at the Abate School, it was almost comical. The mayor told the people no one really understood the regulations yet and he wouldn’t spend money on anything that added expenses going forward. The people stood and talked about blight and vacant and boarded houses occupied by vagrant drug addicts. The mayor talked about how hard it is to do something when the property is still privately owned. The discussion was circular. The city keeps crumbling.
Some things are backward in Niagara Falls. For example, our water bill was $105 last quarter. It used to be $60 every 6 months in Clarence. Maybe it’s the cost of sewers.
I’ve started to try and solve the compost problem but the whole idea that the city doesn’t have brush pickup or composting is baffling to me.
The incandescent lights in front of our home burn brightly. When I look at the millions that could be saved by changing to LED and buying the poles from Niagara Mohawk, I come back to the rescue plan: Buy the poles. Change the lights. Invest in a couple trucks. Hire four or five workers for maintenance. Use Rescue Plan funds to build a community center. Staff it with people paid by the funds saved in the changeover. Hey, it’s just a thought.
That tagline "just a thought" belongs to “Beau of the Fifth Column” a Youtube character who spitballs about a lot of things. I watch him regularly and also read “Letters from an American” a daily online communication from nonpartisan political historian Heather Cox Richardson. Both are worth your time.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at 282-2311, extension 2250, or joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com.
