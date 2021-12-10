GENCO: He is us, and them

He is one of us but yet he’s one of them.
The best of Niagara Falls gathered around the brink Wednesday after a car belonging to a woman entered the upper rapids with her inside, between the traffic and pedestrian bridges near Niagara Falls.
Rob Bennett, the ubiquitous force behind “RobShots” and ace spot-news freelancer for the Niagara Gazette had been up all night covering a Tuscarora Indian Reservation standoff that would end peacefully.
His day would have a spiral fracture of his tibia stuck in the middle but it wouldn’t stop him from staying on the job until the logical end, working hard for the community as well as first responders by documenting the heroic recovery.
He laid down at 8:15 a.m. or so Wednesday to catch some shuteye in the LaSalle home he shares with his mom Shirley Lynch. Then, sometime about 11:41 a.m. or so, his scanner went off. Rob always has his scanner. And his camera. And his sneakers. He is ready to go as proved repeatedly in the Gazette and on his Facebook page.
He reacted by getting out of bed and calling the best reporter I’ve ever known, Rick Pfeiffer, (thank God I can call Rick ours). Rob told Rick he had a report of a car and occupants in the rapids above the Falls.
Rick was in Clarence. He called me. I headed toward the scene.
I drove to the Goat Island car bridge and looked around before seeing the wigwag lights and fleet of fire trucks near the brink just north. I parked on Old Falls Street and walked.
Sure enough, a car was in the river. Rob was on the scene and shooting, as always. I turned my back for a moment and he was gone.
Suddenly, I saw a posse of police and firefighters. He was in the middle. They were holding him up. He had passed out after falling. They brought him to a police vehicle, let him sit in it and gave him a juice pouch as if he was a Type-1 diabetic who fainted from low sugar. As he came to, he was on the phone with Pfeiffer and Jim Neiss, our photographer. I stood by.
Niagara Falls Police Officer Michell’e King stood by with his backpack. Fire dispatcher Deborah Johnson was holding his backpack (a go-bag with supplies including snacks, camera equipment, water, whatever gear he might need.) Both were off duty.
His cousin Kristina Bennett, who works for the Parks Department was there as well, working her phone, talking to family, trying to help.
Rob gave directions to Johnson about where his car was so she could bring a chair because he wasn’t leaving. I kept penciling details in my notebook and never thought to take a photo.
I left the scene with enough information for the Gazette to be first and best and returned to the office to post copy on the developing tragedy. Then I ran home for cold weather gear – for me and for Rob and for crutches. I didn’t know how hurt he was, but he is short like me and I knew I had crutches that would fit and might be handy.
Returning to the scene, the folks from the parks department and most everyone else were on a hill behind caution tape.
Rob was against the railing, front row, center with his camera, shooting as if he didn’t have a busted leg, surrounded by important personnel because he is one of them.
I watched the drama unfold as the Coast Guard crew recovered the body. I even saw Rob standing for a better view. Then, somehow, I lost him.
Back at the paper, I filed a more detailed story. Rob sent photos to the paper. He kept doing it, even at Urgent Care.
I headed to Lockport for the Union Sun & Journal’s bicentennial celebration and texted him that I had crutches. He needed them and gave me his home address.
We had a short visit and talked about the day. He remembered the incident a few years ago when Mark Scheer helped him cover when a man was trapped in the rapids clinging to a log. We don’t yet know how today’s tragedy started, but as then, Rob was there and a journalist from the Gazette had the privilege to join him, just like then.
I called to check on him Thursday and check a couple details for this column. Shirley had driven him on an errand. His scanner went off. Police were serving a warrant on Cedar Avenue. She drove him there. He stood on the cold sidewalk, on his crutches and got his shots.
He remains one of us, and one of them, a dedicated professional, respected and loved. We need him. He gets to things we never could. His images tell stories we otherwise would not see.
To see those first responders gather around him in his time of need, he’s one of them, too. I saw it all, so I know it happened but yet, it feels surreal.
Heal well, my friend and thank you, from the paper, the communities and all the involved emergency personnel.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette. Contact him at 716-282-2311, ext. 2250, or joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com.
