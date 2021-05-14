GENCO: Hazardous waste isn't worth the wait

One of the harshest realities we face as journalists is when we come up against an horrifically complicated issue like the permitting process for the expansion of the CWM landfill on Balmer Road in the towns of Porter and Lewiston. There is no way to easily simplify it for the masses.
Before now, I haven’t covered the bureaucratic process which has been under way since either 2001 or 2003 depending on whom you ask. I have been reading voluminous court filings and newspaper clippings.
Few stories haunt our region as much as the toxic legacy of Love Canal. At the other end of Love’s Canal, which was never built, was Model City where the CWM nightmare rests today.
Think for a minute about how long ago 2003 was. President George W. Bush was in office. The Space Shuttle Columbia disaster happened. We had Nokia phones shaped like candy bars. And the horrifying spectre of another hazardous waste dump in Niagara County became public with CWM’s dream of a new facility.
It’s not hard to make sense of who is right and who is wrong. We are close to 20 years in. If it were worthwhile, it would have been approved by now.
On one side, are ever-vigilant community activists backed up by attorneys representing the surrounding communities, residents and stakeholders.
On the other side is CWM with its deep pockets and an army of corporate lawyers trying to convince regulators that the proposed “residuals management unit” (RMU) will be harmless, a blissful addition to our Shangri La installed adjacent to radioactive waste left over from the Manhattan Project and in the shadow of abandoned WWII decoy buildings from back when there was a dynamite factory in the place.
My issue with any project like this is the length of time and complexity of the permitting process. So much time has passed many of the people initially fighting for, against and regulating it have moved on. The CWM State Siting Review Board has changed. The administrative law judge remains the same. For anyone new to the battle, the regulatory process, and legal jurisdiction are so complicated both are nearly impossible to understand.
For example, in recent filings the Siting Review Board and the Administrative Law Judge ruled testimony from tourism experts on the impact the proposed expanded toxic repository would have on our number one industry is inadmissible. That seems drastically wrong.
Generally speaking, the longer and more complicated the process, the more likely it is to be a bad idea. This always seems to be true, especially when the process is unnecessarily complicated. It violates that old thing called Occam’s Razor that says no process should be needlessly complicated. For that matter the term “Residuals Management Unit” raises my hackles. It’s like the “Construction Materials Manufacturing Facility’’ disguise they tried to use to cover up the asphalt plant in the Town of Niagara.
I remember covering a long-term permitting issue for a hazardous waste incinerator back when I was a weekly newspaper editor in Clarence to be constructed by an offshoot of Wilson Greatbatch. (Mr. Greatbatch was a wonderful man but was fully retired at that point.) The company needed to dispose of excess lithium batteries and manufacturing waste. The state’s permitting process required an application that would facilitate the disposal of more than 600 different chemicals via incineration.
Eventually, after years of debate, it was approved. The operators took full advantage of the permit because it was a lengthy, complicated and expensive project and it was easier to justify if they could fully use the permit and dispose of much more than just battery waste. The facility ran from 1991 to August of 2002 when waste overheated and it went up in one horrific night of fire. I still remember the sheriff’s car going down the street where we lived, 3.5 miles away, using a loudspeaker to say “there has been a hazardous waste incident. Please close your windows and remain indoors.” We had no idea what or where.
It was scary, dystopian almost, like some sort of horrific pandemic none of us at the time could ever imagine.
Eventually, the mess left by the BDT fire was cleaned up. The facility was closed. It never should have been sited there to begin with. The risk of a fire close to Clarence High School with prevailing winds blowing in the direction of Clarence Hollow and over great swaths of agricultural land was too great.
The thing is, the real risk, as great as that fire was, it was not the toxic plume from the fire. It was the transport of hazardous waste to the facility.
The same situation exists on Balmer Road on what should have been the far end of Love’s Canal to Model City (it was never built but was designed before the town gave way to massive landfills.) The consequences are even more dire: The waste transported there will travel across country roads and will be much more voluminous. Worse yet, wastewater from the new facility will be treated and discharged into Lake Ontario. We don’t need the risk on our roads or in our lake. Take it somewhere else.
Niagara County already has more than its fair share of toxic and hazardous waste sites. Adding one more makes a huge, and entirely unacceptable difference.
Hopefully sometime in the coming week and months the permit application gets rejected once and for all. Enough is enough.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette. Contact him at joe.genco@lockportjournal.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
