GENCO: Effort matters but 'the ground is not even'

Last week was one of those weeks that makes you question things.
Thursday, March 17, around noon, there was shooting on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls. Someone tried to kill a murder suspect out on bail. If you are a right-leaning political creature it might lead to a rant about how this is what happens when we are soft on crime, followed by the obligatory rave about liberal judges and bail reform.
My take is a generation ago there was a legendary Italian-American leader who would send his people to kick some butt right about now. There should not be a shootout at Pine Avenue corral, in front of Universal Wireless, Cole World Designs or anywhere. Ever.
Friday afternoon I went to the Entrepreneur School of Thought, on 19th Street, for Express Yourself Friday, a weekly 3 p.m. feature. Somehow, it seemed more tense than normal, less jovial.
Think of Express Yourself Friday as a free-form Toastmasters meeting. All are welcome to speak. Most on this day were hopeful.
There was Conner, a young man with a substance abuse problem. A few weeks ago, Trent Hamilton of Lockport brought him to rehab. He made it a couple days and wants to go back but isn’t ready because addiction grips him. Conner’s not a bad guy, but if he’s under the influence, things change. He apologized to Antoine White for being out of line. Antoine smacked him when he needed it.
Then there is Trina. Trina spoke on Friday too. She tells a woeful tale of substance abuse and homelessness and a hard life. She wants to be an example for people because, sadly, they might turn into her.
Then there's Eric Johns. He makes his way as a motivational speaker now with Morning Motivations put out there via Facebook podcast. Odds are good he shouldn’t be here. He had a rough childhood and ended up going to jail for 18-1/2 of his 50-some years. He was his mother’s wild child and yet two of his brothers are dead.
Finally, there is Ella Mae “Nookie” Moore. When last we visited, she was ranting about Covid vaccines at a clinic at the school, trying to dissuade folks from getting the shot because someone she knows had a reaction and besides, Bill Gates. Part of her argument was her facts were better than mine because I only had a 'Droid, she had an iPhone 11S.
Her rant last week was beautiful and inspiring and expressed disappointment about our community. It is reproduced verbatim adjacent to this column.
I thought about that, and I thought about a mother who lives just up the block from the school. She lamented her kids sometimes hear gunshots at night and have to go to school in the morning. When they're scared, they have trouble going back to sleep let alone focusing in school.
Then, too, there was a hullabaloo in Lockport over the past couple of weeks because Troy Hodge’s family got a settlement and Lockport police agreed to a number of reforms. It is a good step in the right direction. There’s still a problem.
If I live in Lockport and am whacked out in some sort of mental breakdown, substance-induced or not, and I call 911 for help from my cell, and my mother calls from the house phone, the same miscommunication that resulted in no ambulance to the scene as Troy died a couple years ago could happen again.
Then I recalled a story from a former coworker. He told about being in first grade and the teacher asking what everyone wanted to be when they grew up. “I said President,” he recalls. “The girl next to me said ‘I want to be a nurse or something like that.’
“I asked ‘why don’t you want to be President?’
“She said ‘I can’t be President. I am colored.’ ”
As always, the problem is easier to define than the answer. David Miller sang it last week at The Rapids Theatre where he co-headlined a great double bill with the Dave Viterna Band. He talked about the ethos that says everyone in America just has to work hard and they will get ahead.
It is more true than it used to be. I see shining examples like Clarence Thomas, Ketanji Brown-Jackson and Barack Obama.
There is an ugly truth remaining, however, as Miller relates: “whether you choose to believe it or not, the ground is uneven.”
In other words, we still live in a world where one Wes Moore, with a strong mother and mentors who pushed him from a bad neighborhood, can grow up to run for governor of Maryland. Another man named Wes Moore living two blocks away got involved in bad things and ended up with life in jail. Wes on the right path became pen pals with Wes on the wrong. Their results were different because of one strong voice, one positive push, one Wes lifting, the other making poor choices. We can all be that positive voice. Maybe we can disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline.
Think about that as you consider almost every one of those speakers I mentioned earlier from the School has spent significant time incarcerated. Most have lost the right to vote. They are scraping, striving, hoping but the way is hard.
That’s the thing. Troy Hodge had a child. They can end up in the right direction. Those kids on 19th Street can rise up too. It’s not easy. The ground remains uneven.
Sick and tired: A rant against violence
Here are the words of Ella Mae "Nookie" Moore, unedited. Her language is reproduced verbatim to appropriately reflect her emotion.
“I am sick and tired and sick and tired and sick and tired of all this shooting. I am telling you we do not feel safe in this community.
“I tell you all they act like it’s all right for real. You shooters, take all your drugs and go to Ukraine, Afghanistan or where a real war is. You been putting innocent people’s life in danger, shooting down the street at 12 o’clock.
“Pine Avenue used to be the hell for a Black person or anybody to do anything on Pine Avenue. What’s wrong with the community? What’s wrong with our leaders? What’s wrong? Highland Avenue is the new Pine Avenue. Pine Avenue has turned into Highland Avenue. You in fear to go anywhere. I ride with my windows down because they tinted so they can see it’s me, OK. The people be shootin’ and the bullets ain’t got no names.
“You don’t care about yourselves. You don’t care about your community. You don’t care about your children. You don’t care about your mother. You don’t care about nobody.
“When you ain’t got no fear you need to be in a God–fearing atmosphere and that somewhere is jail. You need to go straight to jail because you could end up in Hell and please, stop the violence. Stop it.
“You talk about Black Live Matter? All lives should matter, especially your children, your family, because when you hurt one, you hurt all. Everybody suffers.
“I really do feel and know something, love you all from a distance when I see you all. Don’t give me a hug, don’t give me a high five. I’m scared to get a hug from some of you all because I don’t know who’s shootin’ at y’all. I love y’all but this has got to stop.
“We got to do better than this, because all lives matter and at 12 o’clock in the daytime you should be havin’ a job and instead you out shootin’ bullets. I am tired. We as a community are tired. Politicians, we got to do something.”
