When I was a young reporter, I worked for the Gloversville Leader-Herald. I was based out of the Northville bureau in Fulton County on the Great Sacandaga Lake.
One of my beats was the Edinburg Town Board in Saratoga County. All of Edinburg was inside the Blue Line which delineated the Adirondack Park Boundary.
There was good and bad to that. The good was the school district could schedule bond votes for winter. That way only the permanent residents would be around to vote. They had the nicest schools ever.
The bad, at least in my estimation, was there was no local zoning code.
Hence if Herbert and Zelda Allen with their 12 kids wanted to share a trailer home and have a new one installed next door when daughter Lula got inconveniently pregnant, there was nothing to stop them. (I changed the name but those were real people and that was a real situation. They all had the same peculiar manner of speaking. Not quite an impediment, but definitely an affect.)
As time went on and state regulations cut down on logging, there was increasingly more and more poverty.
Against that backdrop, Edinburg was trying to pass a zoning law. The hearing went for three hours with educated city folk arguing for and most long-time residents making a passionate case against. My notebook filled.
I stopped at the bar down the road from my apartment for a beer before heading home.
As I stood at the bar, a tired logger approached me. He knew I was the newspaper reporter. I wish I remembered his name.
“How much education you have?” he asked, shaking a finger at me.
“A bachelor’s degree from Utica College,” I said.
“Let me tell you somethin‘ ,” he said. “I left school in the fourth grade to work in the woods with my daddy just like he left school to help his daddy and now my son is helpin’ me. You city people got no right to tell me about nothin’. Every day I learn things in the woods.”
There were realities at stake: 1) The Adirondack Park Agency was regulating logging out of existence, making it more and more difficult. 2) The rate of poverty among permanent residents was astounding.
What do you tell that guy about his multi-generational family of loggers? If they can’t be loggers any more, how do they live? They were already in poverty but it was their poverty and they didn’t want the government telling them anything.
Down the road was another trailer. Next to it was a tarpaper-covered foundation with a couple junk cars in the yard and a line out front with clothes flapping in the wind. Careful observation revealed a family living in that cellar. They had the money to dig the hole and pour the foundation but not to build a house on top or put in an up-to-code septic system.
These people have not forfeited their 4th and 14th Amendment property rights. Regulation is justified when it prevents situations like that one.
Is the whim of a legislature to pass voting restrictions because there could be fraud sufficient? What if there is no evidence there has ever been fraud but one party had discovered they lose when more people vote so we need fewer voters? If they have the majority, is that a justification to pass legislation to decrease turnout?
Then it comes to things like regulating short term rentals in Niagara Falls. Many, many blocks in the city have boarded up, vacant properties. Others have squatters living inside. The presence of these vagrants and neglected property has a more negative impact on the quality of life than Biff and Karen from Kansas City staying for four days on Washington Street in Deveaux. Main Street in the Bridge District continues to undergo demolition by neglect, grandiose plans be damned.
Other blocks are filled with long-term rentals with rundown properties with limited or no maintenance. Low rents and deferred repairs welcome poverty, joblessness, drugs and crime. And yet, it seems, Niagara Falls City Council has turned a blind eye to squalor while being concerned Ken and Raechel from New Hampshire are staying for a week on 83rd Street in LaSalle.
How is it that when the Niagara/USA Chamber has cited studies showing there is a need for 8,000 more hotel rooms in the city, the City Council instead enacted a moratorium on adding rooms? It seems like a law for the sake of a law, sort of like making it harder for people to vote because when more people show up, you lose.
Is there a conservative voice on the council to speak up for property rights in the face of government overreach? Who is looking out for the heroin addicted squatters? Don’t they need help too?
Can someone point me to real, substantiated instances of short-term tourist rentals having a negative impact on property values or quality of life? Spare me the anecdotes about Aunt Millie’s first cousin Luke who got sick from the vaccine or 3 police reports from Cayuga. Real facts or science. If there is any substantiated data showing short term rentals negatively impacting property value, bring it forth because all I see is a positive impact. Otherwise you are no better than the folks in Texas and Georgia enacting stricter voting laws because when more people vote, you lose.
Hopefully there is a way using American Rescue Plan funds or Federal Block Grant money to begin to fix up dilapidated neighborhoods and put homes in the hands of homeowners. That is where the focus should be. And find a way to close up the squatter houses and help the people who live there.
Some zoning regulation makes sense. Families shouldn’t be living in tarpaper basements. The drug addicted and mentally ill shouldn’t be allowed to squat endlessly in a vacant home on 16th Street. Those are real issues. Raising a stink because you don’t like short-term rentals and tourists sully your neighborhood? That’s a joke.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at 282-2311, extension 2250, or joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com.
