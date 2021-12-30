Birding Niagara

Naturalist Tom Kerr of the Buffalo Audubon Society leads hikers into the Niagara River Gorge near Devils Hole Wednesday. Bonapart's Gulls were there for the spotting but there were no kittiwake's spotted. (Joe Genco photo)

Unseasonably pleasant weather has made gull watching trips in the Niagara River gorge more pleasant for naturalist Tom Kerr of the WNY Audubon Society who led a group of birders into the gorge Wednesday in search of Bonapart’s gull as well as the ever-so-elusive kittiwake.

Kerr stopped along the way to pose for a selfie for the Outside Chronicle Birds on the Niagara Challenge.

Details for the challenge can be found at https://outsidechronicles.com/bonchallenge/ 

The challenge is to take a selfie at 13 different locations along the river and submit it to Outside Chronicles. You will then be entered in a drawing for a spotting scope valued at $900. Participants are also asked to joint the E-Bird app and record bird sightings.

Also seen along the river Wednesday, a fisherman reported no catches because of cloudy water kicked up by recent winds, a change from Monday when he said he had better luck.

Birds on the Niagara is being planned for Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11-13. Details are being finalized. http://www.birdsontheniagara.org/

