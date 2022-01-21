GENCO: Better priorities needed

I was unable to attend the Niagara Falls City Council meeting at which the new short-term rental ordinance was approved Wednesday.
I would have been there as a concerned voter and homeowner. We moved to Niagara Falls because we believe in its future. This city is moving in the right direction, but not without warts.
Cordoning off the district where short-term rentals can exist in the city is, as I see it, short-sighted.
I don’t understand how this issue, of all the concerns around this fine city, takes top priority.
Make an abandoned property task force and pass laws to make it punitive for investors to leave buildings boarded and abandoned for years.
There are any number of other concerns as well. Niagara Falls Redevelopment can market the old Nabisco plant for millions of dollars but yet claim in court for tax purposes it is worthless.
It can also sit on the most prime of prime real estate, The Turtle, and yet we get crickets even as Niagara USA Development works on millions of dollars in projects all around it. Meanwhile, NFR has a flashy drawing of a pipe dream hotel on its website.
Driving around town the last couple days, I see signs of poverty everywhere. I’d love to say there are lots of pedestrians and bicyclists even in winter because we have a walkable community but it is not so. These are not pea coat wearing book nerds from Ithaca headed for a fair trade pour over coffee. They are walking and biking because a car isn’t in the budget.
They are walking in the street because our government is allowing large swaths of Main Street, the central city and LaSalle to undergo demolition by neglect.
Look at the Blue Cardinal properties across from the police station, the once proud retail district.
Not only do boarded windows and Slipko’s siding on the sidewalk not matter, but only homeowners are responsible for clearing walks. Commercial property is apparently exempt from enforcement.
Another winter is here. Roofs have not been fixed. Windows remain boarded. It snows inside. There is no visible effort to do anything but let nature take its course.
And yet we’re supposed to be worried that tourists aren’t going to stay in their lane? Give me a break.
Those tourists will stay away because not every short-term rental operator is as responsible and accommodating as they need to be. It’s complaints about plumbing and cockroaches and abandoned property next door that drive away visitors.
Do a bit of research and it’s easy to find providers with 5 star reviews. Send a query (as we do before renting). See how fast they respond, and how amenable they are.
“Is your location near any decent restaurant or coffee shop we can walk to?”
“How is the neighborhood?”
We always want walkable. That should be enough to scare investors away from DeVeaux or Cayuga Island. Be a conservative. Be a capitalist. Let the market rule. Protect your 4th and 14th Amendment rights.
And don’t tell me about your dispute with your neighbors who had slightly loud guests four times in three years of operation.
We get it, that can be annoying. Not as annoying as a drunken Niagara University student peeing off a balcony at 2 a.m. or playing beer pong on the front lawn, but annoying.
We were approached the very first time we looked at our home, by soon-to-be-good neighbors who were blunt. “Do you plan to live here?” they asked. “Of course. Why?” “We don’t need more Niagara University rentals in the neighborhood.”
That is more of a threat to me than a well-maintained home rented to tourists for 300 nights a year.
Don’t even get me started on the cycle of slumlords and slum tenants. A well-meaning landlord buys a home off Ferry or Pine in barely habitable condition. Then they get it good enough to accept a Belmont Housing (Section 8) tenant. They never do more improvements. The tenant has no incentive to take pride. The downward spiral starts. Our city government does nothing.
Besides, being poor is hard. Talk to a manager at Walgreens, Rite Aid or Family Dollar. If they can find workers, often they aren’t available for more than limited hours, lest they exceed income limits and have their benefits cut. It is a frog climbing out of the well.
Don’t even start on understanding the life of a woman I recently spoke to in the center city. She explained to anyone who would listen that the ideal man “works a 12-hour shift, picks his kids up from school and brings them home to his house. He don’t even bring them to his mama's house.”
That’s where the bar is set for a dad in too much of the community. It’s not often enough two parents grinding their way through Scouts, soccer, gymnastics and ballet and helping with homework. Here’s a better idea than a new law: How about a community center?
Meanwhile, look at the toxic legacy off Buffalo Avenue or Military Road. Again, more toxic waste, abandoned buildings and forgotten potential.
In the face of all those struggles, somehow our city government decided to prioritize a new law limiting where people wanting to invest in Niagara Falls can spend their money.
Want to spend millions on a massive abandoned white elephant like Hotel Niagara and sit on it for years? Have at it.
Want to fix up a LaSalle duplex to rent out to travelers from Kansas? Nah.
I don’t get it.
