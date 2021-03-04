We had a raccoon odyssey over the last week. It started when the small coon startled our standard poodle Gord on our back porch.
Gord lunged at it but didn’t make contact. The raccoon sat and stared, listlessly.
We endured multiple nights of barking because the weak-looking critter was hanging around outside. Gord defends his turf. His hunting dog instincts take over. Poodles are fierce, not foo foo. He wants to eat the masked marauder, or any mouse, squirrel or rabbit he can catch. He wants to kill a mole, and then ragdoll him repeatedly, tossing it in the air and reliving the thrill of the kill but never chomping in because it tastes like yuck.
Last Saturday, when the raccoon came back again, we decided we had enough. I thought of whacking it with a shovel and then breaking its neck while it was stunned, but I had a feeling that might end badly for both of us.
Ditto the thought of trying to slip a plastic box over him and taking him a few miles north. Aside from being dangerous, it would also be illegal. The shovel option was as well. I can’t get in trouble for ideation, can I? I mean the animal needlessly stressed my wife and dog. If I am the alpha male, what action should I take?
By Thursday Beth called the town animal control office. The man in charge laughed at her for being concerned about a raccoon. Wildlife is more active in spring and it should be no big deal, he said. It was obvious he regarded Beth as a clueless suburban housewife living in the country and encountering wild animals for the first time. A woman who needed to know her place.
I won’t embarrass the dogcatcher by name, but we’ve lived in our home for almost 20 years. We’ve seen owls, bats, turkeys, deer, coyote, skunks, opossums, raccoons and fox, grey and red squirrels and loved them all. We know our land. If Beth says a strange-acting raccoon is on the property your attitude should not be “have your husband call” or “understand the animals around you” no matter how many idiots you have dealt with. (I typed “dingbats” when I wrote that but then remembered Archie abusing Edith. Archie’s treatment of Edith is a discussion for another day.)
I called the same officer Friday. He acted annoyed. “If it’s still around Monday, call and we will set a trap. It’s a $50 deposit and $25 to get rid of it.” I had no confidence dealing with him would be positive but priced a bigger trap than we already had. It would be $60 or so.
Saturday, rather than calling him again when Rocky came back looking for Gideon’s Bible, I dialed 911. Trooper Lindsey Stevenson came. I think her name was Lil but everyone knew her as Nancy. She looked at the raccoon, made friends with Gord, and said “Rocky, you met your match.” Not really, but it adds to the story. Actually, she knelt down and greeted Gord and he immediately warmed to her.
”I am not trained in wildlife,” she said. “You should call EnCon. He looks harmless. He is a Clarence raccoon.” EnCon is a fun term I remember they used in Fulton and Saratoga counties when I worked for the Gloversville Leader-Herald in 1986. It means the State Department of Environmental Conservation. We call it DEC. Stevenson retreated to her car to speak with dispatch.
Ten minutes later, she returned to the house and said someone from our Town Animal Control Department would be here within 30 minutes. I braced for the inhospitable dude with whom we already dealt and wondered what happened to EnCon.
Gord’s bark welcomed the town van. The animal control officer wore a camo jacket. Her blonde hair was tied back. She looked to be 25. Yoga pants led to wool socks poking out of fully laced high work boots. She looked at the coon, now on the patio, from our foyer, and returned to the truck.
She came back with a 40-inch or so claw poll, a thick leather glove and a big cage. She confidently maneuvered the grabber to get a grip on the still-docile rodent that panicked a moment too late, deposited him into the trap and walked off, nonchalantly carrying the trap and her gear, giving us a thumbs up as she put him on the van back deer carrier. Rocky said, “Doc, it’s only a scratch. I’ll be better as soon as I am able” but the gig was up.
Later, I looked at my phone. Trooper Stevenson had called twice from a restricted number to make sure Animal Control had come as requested.
All-in-all, aside from the animal control officer being disrespectful to Beth and useless to me, the Trooper and the young woman who came and took the raccoon away were wonderful. We need more such public servants and role models for young people.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
