GENCO: Appreciate firefighters in the cold

The year has started with three structure fires for Niagara Falls firefighters.
The first came on Tuesday, Jan. 4. I was on the elevator leaving work at about 11:15 p.m. when Rick Pfeiffer called. Rob Bennett was already on the scene. Both papers had already gone to press.
I reentered the newsroom, gathered my composure, made sure Matt Winterhalter was aware and prepared to head home.
As I stepped into the cool night air, I smelled wood smoke. I drove down Ferry and parked.
Firefighters had knocked down the flames. Neighbors stood on the sidewalk, watching, talking, recording the scene with their phones.
A young couple spoke Spanish. He smoked a joint. It might seem off, but this is 2022. I can’t remember the last time I saw a marijuana charge of any kind in the police blotter so it’s all good.
We made it through the week to Friday when I was in the office and checked Twitter at 11:03 a.m. I immediately saw a report of a structure fire on 6th Street. Looking out the window I saw the smoke and flashing lights two blocks away so I geared up, grabbed my camera and walked. It was treacherously slippery.
I always have cold weather gear and a camera around, but if you aren’t prepared it is not going to be fun.
I slipped and slid on foot past Ferry Avenue and Fifth Street where firefighters worked to hook a hose to a hydrant. It stiffened with water pressure and allowed them to turn a forceful nozzle on the flames shooting from the corner of the house. Interesting to see them control the elevated spray from controls on the truck top. Watching the smoke and steam engulf the ladder top it is easy to understand why they work from low.
Others shot water in from the street while a firefighter spread icemelt in the street. Still, I watched one fully uniformed firefighter slip on the ice in a cold, nasty puddle. He hopped back up, expressionless, as if nothing had happened. No one but me noticed.
Neighbors gathered. It was icy on the sidewalk and everywhere else. Some were dressed well, some not so much. I noticed three different spectators relighting cigarettes. It’s a smoking habit for those conserving resources to knock out a smoke and save half for later. It’s one of those things unique to a poor neighborhood or people who come from humble roots.
As things seemed to be under control, I watched firefighters enter the building with air tanks and hoses to further contain things. Through a shattered first floor window, I saw flames lapping a door frame. A firefighter was briefly visible through the window.
I wondered about a shopping cart in the alley. Did it belong to someone who lived in the house? What caused the fire? Did anyone live there?
I got back to the office and made sure we had images and a story online. I also made a note on the calendar. It is a rare day when I get photos up before Rob Bennett. Probably the first and last time that will ever happen.
Sunday morning we headed to Wegmans for some pregame shopping. We mask up everywhere these days, sort of on a personal lockdown. It makes me feel old or paranoid to admit the grocery store has become an indulgence.
I was headed into the store when Rob rang again. This time, a structure fire with rescue on 15th Street.
I told him I was busy and texted Matt. He had the images up by the time I got home.
Three house fires in nine days to start the year led me to a few observations:
• It’s cold out. Be grateful for firefighters as well as the cops directing traffic.
• Check your smoke detector batteries.
• Have cold weather gear in your car. Be ready.
• Be careful with space heaters, open flames and fireplaces
I wanted to include comment from the fire department or an update on the investigations in this column but was referred to the city administrator who never responded to an emailed inquiry so we will be left to guess.
