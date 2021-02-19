GENCO: Answering the call

It was the second hour of my first day. The phone was ringing. I didn’t know the system. Theresa McCarthy was standing at my desk, getting reacquainted after 20 years. I got a panicked look on my face.
”What do I do?” I said aloud “I suppose I should answer it.” So I did.
”Niagara Gazette. This is Joe Genco. How can I help you?”
”I am trying to pay the monthly bill for my subscription but I can’t figure out how to add a tip for my carrier.”
”I’m sorry, it’s my first day and I have no idea. This is the first time I answered the phone. Can I have someone who knows more than I do give you a ring back?”
”That would be great,” she said. “Good luck with your new job.”
I wrote her name and number down. Theresa said she’d point it in the right direction.
There is something wonderful about the first call I answered being from a faithful subscriber asking how to be kinder than necessary. Newspaper delivery people are among the most diligent and underappreciated people I know, independent contractors who get the job done, often in the middle of the night. It doesn’t require public contact but it is demanding. Many carriers work multiple jobs. After today’s paper is delivered, it’s only a day before they need to come back for tomorrow’s.
Indelible images in my head recall a midnight scene outside the Tonawanda Print Site (formerly the Tonawanda News) as drivers line up to collect the day’s papers and either distribute them to carriers or deliver them themselves.
These aren’t people making big bucks. They are making a difference. At the same time, there are mailroom employees helping stuff inserts, banding and staging bundles for each route. It might seem menial, and unimportant, but people like that caller recognize the beauty, and simplicity of the whole thing and are glad to still support their paper.
That brings me back to another story from years ago. CNHI had purchased the Tonawanda News. I was editor.
George O’Neill was executive director of the United Way of the Tonawandas and a retired union leader.
Our new owners announced, with grand fanfare, plans to move Lockport’s Goss Community press to Tonawanda, which had the same press. Print operations would be consolidated and the matching presses would be lined up to run together.
The project offered cost efficiency and improved printing quality but required a new concrete pad for the press that was moving, since there is so much weight and vibration involved. The technology was unchanged from the 1950s and the skilled pressmen could pull 4-color images onto newsprint that rivaled any high-tech modern press. The only limit to image quality is newsprint.
Anyway, as the construction continued, I was at my desk in the newsroom when the phone rang.
“Joe, this is George O’Neil of the United Way. Why is there a picket line in front of your building? They have been there every day for two weeks!”
“There is?” I said? “Really?” (thinking he was “pulling me stocking,’ as they’d say in Newfoundland.) “I will be right back.”
I put him on hold and walked to the front of the building. Indeed, there was a picket line.
“I didn’t know,” I said, returning to my desk. “They must show up after I get to work and be gone before I’m done. At least I’m workin'.”
Almost all union people I have ever known are honorable and hard working, probably even those who were picketing.
When crooks take bread off the table of a working man because they bid low on a prevailing wage job and sneak nonunion labor onto a site, the local is right to be angry.
Either way and no matter what, the best answer is do what that caller did. Be kinder than necessary.
Thanks for reading.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at joe.genco@niagara-gazette.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
