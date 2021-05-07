GAWEL: Welcome back, Artpark and Riviera

For probably just about all of us 2020 has been the longest year of our lives. We went without so much in the way of “normalcy” and life proved very different and certainly not at all in any way enjoyable, much less exciting. We did what we had to to exist and just be lucky enough to get by, much of the time as captive in our own homes. Reading and finding new hobbies and interests became a lifeline from “boredom overkill” and they were good things which got us through the more than year long still ongoing surreal reality of this brutal pandemic that swallowed us up.
With the availability now of vaccines, “normalcy” can be seen as a dim light (hopefully soon to be bright) at the end of the tunnel, but there is doubt cast too as covid cases continue to be erratic in their numbers. There exists a great hope for a return to “the way we were” which would to the delight and great anticipation of many include the reopening of theater venues which have been crippled the past year. So just how will theater venues like Artpark and the Riviera face the odds on the slow but sure and steady comeback trail they've descended upon as summer approaches? Just maybe (and hopefully) somehow the world is soon to be alive with the sound of music once again. But that could only still be a “pipe dream” for at least the time being. Nothing yet is for certain as these theater venues continue to schedule and reschedule shows for the upcoming season. Seating with regard to required social distancing continues to be a stumbling block.
Artpark which opened in 1974 has brought in to its 47 year history so much in the way of various types of entertainment and cultural experiences. Being there “on locatio,” high above the gorge and seeing the mighty, meandering Niagara River far below is breath-taking — a thrill in itself! There have been many astounding sunsets taken in by the massive crowds attending the Tuesday in the Park and Wednesday concert nights at the outdoor amphitheater stage, especially for fans of the varied types and talents of “rock” and “pop” and “soul” which have proven in the past to be incredibly popular. In previous years reliving the nostalgia of groups like America, Foreigner, the Doobie Brothers and Three Dog Night and solo artists like Ringo Starr (with his band), Gladys Knight, Pat Benatar, Boy George, Peter Frampton and many others were welcomed on stage to perform their greatest hits. Inside the great echoing indoor auditorium there are always special select high performance shows on the large stage, this summer scheduled to appear Earth, Wind and Fire, Patti LaBelle and Chicago.
In years gone by indoors it was a different sort of Artpark than what we've come to know prior to this recent pandemic. I have really come to miss the “old” Artpark which was much more diverse in what it chose to bring to its main stage. First and foremost was the staging of Broadway musicals in which they always did such an extraordinary job. I remember that very first year them doing “The Fantastiks” and in years following brought forward incredible, impeccably done productions of shows like “Oklahoma,” “The King and I,” “South Pacific,” “Cabaret,” “The Full Monty,” “West Side Story,” “Carousel,” “Peter Pan” and “Singin' in the Rain” and so many others. Back in those “old” days Artpark was also prominent in bringing to its stage such live entertainment in the way of Jazz and Blues groups, Big Bands, Modern Dance companies, Ballet and the music of the incomparable Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra featuring big name guest conductors like Henry Mancini and Marvin Hamlisch along with its own talented JoAnn Faletta. On one outstanding occasion, the theater screened the iconic classic “The Wizard of Oz” as the BPO played along the whole score to the film. The above events were so good and brought such life to the auditorium. I still question why these types of entertainment can't again be brought back.
The awesome Riviera Theater's mission statement is simply to promote the performing arts and this venue certainly does just that! Built in 1926 and patterned after the Italian Renaissance, the historic Riviera was once billed as the “Showplace of the Tonawandas”. It is most notably a place of great nostalgia that features performers and music groups from years past. I have never left there feeling let down or in any way disappointed and have always left feeling invigorated, recharged and well pleased! In recent months prior to the pandemic I witnessed great performances by the likes of Petula Clark, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, the Grass Roots, Vicki Lawrence, the Association, and the Fifth Dimension. But the Riviera's greatest pride is in staging the very best of tribute shows of superstars done on Friday nights for a mere $20 charge.
But the Riviera is more than just a grand concert hall. It still provides special screenings of classic motion pictures periodically throughout the year. In the twenties and thirties, those ancient mostly black and white films of the silent era that starred people like Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Mary Pickford and Clara Bow were shown to the delight of guests while the Mighty Wurlitzer played on right to the end of the silent movie era. The Riviera catered to showing popular films of the day and probably included films like “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari”, “Battleship Potemkin”, “Metropolis” and Cecil B. DeMille's original “Ten Commandments”. Not to be overlooked were the vaudevillian and other musical acts that performed live at the theater. The place is loaded with fascinating ancient history involving the performing arts. But today, it makes sure it holds out for films we never get tired of watching. It was at the Riviera that I saw my first and only big screen showings of the 1939 iconic classics “Gone With the Wind” and “The Wizard of Oz” and later the vintage “Breakfast at Tiffany's”. And it goes without saying the ever popular frequent “Stoogefests” never let you down without providing laugh out loud entertainment and one of the Riviera's seemingly annual events, “The Big Lebowski” Experience always draws a healthy, lighthearted and giddy crowd. There are also Mighty Wurlitzer nights featured for those who can never get enough of the sound of the iconic monster music machine.
Yet how many Western New Yorkers have never “escaped to” and experienced the awesome live shows done at the Riviera and Artpark? They are a rocking night out, but always an evening to remember, especially when the moment arrives to reflect on the good times of another year gone by. If looking to get away from the confines of the routine work world and maybe even reality, check out these two magnificent theaters. Either would be a night thoroughly appreciated and enjoyed and fondly recalled come next winter. As the Nike commercial stated, “Just Do It!”
Ron Gawel is a Niagara Falls resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.