A loyal and loving pet can keep one happy and sane and free from that ‘Hell of Loneliness’ we’ve all experienced. — James Herriott
The sad truth is there are so many people who are missing out on the wonderful experience of having a cat or dog as their best friend because they are just plain unaware of the power and intensity of such a relationship. They so easily become the “center of our universe.” Unfortunately, we are too aware that now more than ever there are still so many poor homeless animals only asking, begging with their sad eyes for a chance at a real life. Kudos to the special people who do feel for these far too many unspoken for, helpless creatures who never asked to be born. These folks are to be admired and praised because they “get” that these animals were put here for us to love and enjoy. James Herriott, author of “All Creatures Great and Small” and “All Things Wise and Wonderful” is noted for saying, “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.”
The Gazette recently reported that the Niagara SPCA has made it public knowledge they were experiencing an incredibly high volume of overcrowdedness at the Lockport Road shelter, at one point recently housing over 300 cats and over 75 dogs. They are still trying to enforce and live up to its promise of having a “no kill policy.” In recent weeks, however, many adopted animals have been returned to the shelter for questionable and in some cases unknown reasons. The question remains, WHY? For when adopting any homeless pet, it needs to be given a fair amount of time to adjust and get used to its new family and home environment and overall surroundings; unfortunately sad to say perhaps this may not be happening. Not quite up to adopting a dog or cat? Think about giving a home to a lovable bunny, guinea pig, domesticated pet rat or even a turtle. They all cry out for love as well at the shelter!
My wife Eileen and I discovered awhile back that we were searching for friendship in all the wrong places. We made a commitment to visit the SPCA animal shelter in search of some four-legged friends who wouldn’t judge us and would be certain to give back to us what we sought.
We discovered oceans of love there, some accompanied by extreme horror stories, but ones of survival with happy endings. Their sad eyes absolutely melted us and we knew we were in the right place at the right time and about to do the right thing. We stepped up to the plate and adopted three felines. We thought with our hearts and took our time to look carefully and choose wisely. It was the best decision we could have made!
We now have four cats, each unique, mysterious, humble, exotic, and of course, lovable. They are all rescue animals, and so we have four other alter egos in the house with us, with their own particular likes and dislikes. They are always there — silently, lovingly, offering great solace and support during a time of crisis or loss. They are all a huge part of our lives. We soon discovered the affection a cat gives is undaunted and cannot be matched and to have a cat on your side, in your corner is definitely a good thing. They’ve all become lap animals and are the greatest listeners when you’re in need of venting or spilling your guts. They seem to somehow understand our pain or frustration and are a great companion when there isn’t another soul around and nowhere to turn. Our little “mystic wonders” create their own private, marvelous world right under our nose, within the confines of our home in various and sundry places. They are so easy to please and can make a comfort zone out of a mere stack of papers on our desk and amidst a pile of books. Their function, I think, as they see it, is to sit, look pretty, be a friend and be admired. That’s all they seem to want and they give so much in return.
We have noticed they have a stubborn and “way out there” mind of their own and are absolute individuals. It gives me a shiver when I observe one of our own seeing what I can’t see, which is a lot of the time. We would soon learn that author Ernest Hemingway for one, of many famous cat owners, shared his Key West home with more than 30 cats and once stated, cats are dangerous companions for writers because “cat watching” is addictive and can easily prove to be a near perfect method of writing avoidance. Leonardo da Vinci was known to have once stated, “The smallest feline is a masterpiece.”
And authoress, George Eliot beautifully put it best in stating, “Cats and dogs are agreeable friends and perfect companions — they ask no questions, they pass no criticism. They love you no matter what. They won’t ever lie or deceive you or attempt to betray you. They have no ambition, no self interest, no desire for vengeance, no fear other than that of displeasing. We are the focus of their love and faith and trust. We, in essence become the focus of their entire world!”
Dogs and cats alike are more and more being incorporated into wellness programs with the sick and the dying and have proven to have added weeks and even months to a person’s life. Pets are like absolute members of the family, even more so to people that have no one else in the world — often to those living alone. These animals are in many cases their whole life. and it is a known fact that true pet lovers impulsively subject themselves to sometimes do the “unthinkable” to make every attempt to save them in a life or death situation, unhesitatingly spending whatever it takes to get their pet completely well.
Think about giving it a whirl, about stepping up and giving a homeless animal from the shelter a chance at a real life and experience that one of a kind love and affection that only a pet can bring forth to you in this life.
Ron Gawel is a Niagara Falls resident.
