Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. Snow may mix in. High 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.