“I cried because I had no shoes; then I met a man who had no feet.” — Helen Keller
Walk with me. When I first started heading outdoors for the sheer purpose of getting some fresh air and sunshine and a little exercise I considered it much a chore. The problem was I couldn’t come up with an acceptable “comfort zone” mindset and remain focused for any length of time. That’s what I was trying too hard to do! and that’s why I was bored out of my mind mentally. I just could not concentrate on any one thing and stay with it. I never realized that walking was as much mental as it was physical and that the two definitely go hand-in-hand.
I had already tried concealing the outside world around me, blocking it out with headphones and listening to some of my favorite music from Billie Holiday to America and the soundracks from Broadway shows like “West Side Story” and “South Pacific” and iconic films like “Superman” and “Yentl.” Even moreso, I tried listening to books on CD in which I started out with Upton Sinclair’s ‘muckraking masterpiece “The Jungle”, a ravaging piece of literature about the horrors of the meat-packing industry. Perhaps even take me to another time and at the same time drown out the annoying live sound of rumbling and rattly extremely loud trucks going by and other exterior sounds which contribute so much noise pollution. The exterior sounds of the city, however, still got too much in the way of my hearing what I wanted to. It just didn’t work out, the whole headphones thing.
I felt I was missing something. Then one morning while on a forced morning trek, out of the blue I actually “heard” and began listening to the most beautiful song of a cardinal just so happily singing away and suddenly something hit me — that was it! Listening to, really hearing that little songbird was the epiphany I’d needed and waiting for all this time to come along and “wake me up”. I suddenly thought of my Father who was a great lover of nature and the outdoors. He had a great appreciation, especially for the birds. His favorites were, in fact, the songbirds — the lark, the nightingale, the robin, but mostly the cardinal. He so much enjoyed hearing the sound of the cardinals each morning before dawn exchanging their love song greetings. Dad was suddenly making it all so clear to me. Being outdoors and walking were all about listening to and feeling God’s presence in all he brought forth on this earth for me to enjoy. It was about truly noticing and observing, discovering and enjoying all the wonders that were around me and letting a life of memories be aroused as a result of what I had observed in the way of sights, sounds and smells.
Just walking down my own street to get to the park I began acknowledging joyfully several neighbors I rarely see and exchanging a few friendly words, playing a brief game of “catch up” and as I continue on, recognize familiar scents of late summer that pervade the open air — the fresh cut grass of a hand mower, the morning after smell of a recently fired up charcoal grill, the sweet and somehow pungent yet gentle scent of autumn calling out to me. They all took me back to my days of growing up and of just before Labor Day and school about to start.
Once in the park, I pass the well-kept up manicured golf course recalling all those inept times as a young kid I tried my hand at the sport never doing all that well and also well remembering the winding region of long ago explored forest land as I looked for golf balls with my buddies as I thought of each of them just then and wondering where they were at this point in their lives and I can still hear their voices being uttered as we walked the paths of those woods. and there was the smooth, shimmering Hyde Park lake calmly meandering its way through the entire park area. I spot a turtle sunning itself on a rock and think of the trips we made to this lake to catch baby turtles, including snappers.
I see waddling ducks wandering about aimlessly in groups, one set of baby ducklings nervously following their mother to cross Robins Drive and suddenly recall the little golden fuzzy baby ducks in the front display window every Easter at the old McDonald-Butler Florist on Main and Third for years and how my Dad would every year take me and my sisters to make the trip there to see them and how thrilled we were as children.
As my morning “journey” continues, a ways down I spot a young bunny scurrying along with obviously having somewhere in mind to go and what now immediately occupies my mind are the two bunnies we had as pets growing up and sadly when that dark day came and we had to give them up and take them to Oppenheim Zoo to join a group of other rabbits. I still get choked up thinking of the time Dad took us to see them and they were no longer there, gone without a trace. I forever wonder what became of them and where their lives went from there. Then farther down I see yet another rabbit, this one white, and I think how it must have been some child’s pet that was released in the wild and how heart-broken that child must have been to be forced to let it go. I knew all too well the feeling. I follow it as far as my eyes can see it until it hurriedly burrows into a hole in some brush and suddenly think of the white rabbit in the Walt Disney cartoon version of Lewis Carroll’s delightful animated classic “Alice in Wonderland” and it being off to a mad tea party. I laugh.
That walk was quite an excursion and an incredible and memorable trip down memory lane when I think back and recount all I’d seen, heard, smelled and thought of in those 30 minutes I was taking it all in. I truly felt God’s presence taking me on a tour of great memories from my past recalling all he brought forth for me to witness from some point in my life. Then I remembered the cardinal and thoughts of my Dad that started it all.
