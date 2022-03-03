GAWEL: Those unforgotten winter days of youth

When I was a kid every season had its perks — and winter was no exception! On the night of a hefty snowfall I was anxiously up about 5:30 a.m. tuning in to the radio to see if Niagara Falls schools were closed. Too often it seemed they weren't when they should have been which on a test day could be a bit of a bummer. In all fairness though, while “held hostage” in a classroom during those winter months, it wasn't all bad. As we would someday realize we were rewarded with being given an education and that had to somehow matter, at least somewhere along the way.
Once actually at school, it was truth be told a warm safe haven of sorts, especially to those kids that came from a poor background or didn't have the greatest home life. I always felt bad for them. But for all of us kids, school during these cold winter days was a refuge, perhaps more than we cared to admit, a mandatory “watering hole” where we congregated, studied and learned together about various and sundry aspects of life that we all would have to at some time have to face and of what we all would need to know down the road — the perk being we made new acquaintances and some friends we would hold onto for life.
February was an especially exciting and fun month in offering up the day off holidays of Lincoln's and Washington's birthdays back then and, of course, not to be forgotten, Valentine's Day in which we were given the creative task of using our wild imaginations in making outrageous decorated bags to deposit our hoped for and expected valentines in and making sentimental cards for our moms and, of course, ones for our teachers. Best of all, we had the good excuse to have a party with all sorts of delectable sweet treats, far too many we just didn't need and then there was the highly anticipated and sometimes dreaded exchanging of valentines with classmates (even those we didn't like), but it was always quite a momentous winter event which once again showed that school wasn't always all that bad.
And back then we seemed to get a whole lot more snow than nowadays. The winter season was, in fact, easily comparable to the great season of summer. On the bitterest of days we welcomed trading in shorts for long johns (but not on a school gym day) and then went with a pair of dungarees for warmth and comfort and then actively took advantage of what each of the seasons may have had to offer. Snow and ice for us kids meant good times and we defined winter as an opportunity to build snow forts or ice castles, gargantuan-sized snow men, snowball wars and so much more.
Even on the days school was in session we took every advantage of the huge benefits that winter had to offer. On the neighborhood side streets there was a good deal of the time the chance to hop the back bumper of a stopped car, securely holding on and then glide along the slippery pavement waving your buddies on goodbye if they chose not to go along for the ride. One winter I recall walking to school we discovered an amazing 12-foot stretch of a solid patch of ice along the sidewalk that soon became addictive to repeatedly making a mad run and then sliding the full length of it. Even now, decades later when I walk past that particular magical spot of winter fun way back when, I recall my various friends and I on that very location clumsily slipping and sliding along while dawdling on our way to making it to Hyde Park School.
Snow was snow back then and we didn't care how deep it was. In fact, the deeper, the better! A big onslaught of it didn't at all keep us from heading out to the coasting hill on Porter Road. A bunch of us would trudge through the deep drifting snow cutting across the golf course pulling our sleds or saucers or if we were lucky one of us had a toboggan built for six. The hill was a magnificently big and steep one and climbing it back up was a bit of a chore even for a kid. “Flying down” the hill on a sled or spinning saucer, or whatever we were seated upon was an awesome thrill ride and a half like no other!
For several winters Dad hosed down our backyard, making us a built in skating rink, but by the time we entered junior high we reverted to going to the place “where the action was” at Hyde Park outdoor skating rink. This was a huge winter hangout for “good clean fun” as especially the young teen crowd gathered to mix and mingle and show off after school and into the early evening hours. It was well lit up and played popular music of the time and was a big hit for area youth. It also provided a warm up place and where we could get refreshments like fries and, of course, a cup of piping hot chocolate. Seemed like everyone who was anyone showed up at the rink.
It was also great skating along the meandering frozen over creek through the woods and witnessing first-hand how winter took over blanketing Mother Nature recalling the greenery of the good old summer time in the woods. It was all like a vivid winter scene pictured on a Courier and Ives Christmas card.
This was what winter to me was really all about and how it went down. I will forever remember those great winters of my long ago youth both in and out of school on those frigid days.
Ron Gawel is a Niagara Falls resident.
