Substitute teaching is not easy! It never was. And I don't think it ever will be! The individual that takes on this extremely challenging endeavor upon entering into the “jungles” of unknown territories of any school district at any grade level is to be given a lot of credit and earns every cent allotted them. I know. I settled for working as a substitute and would end up doing so for five, at times grueling years of my life back in the '70s.
In some ways things have probably changed a lot with new technologies available and a decent wage that now comes with the job, and well deservingly so. On the negative side, there is now the annoyance of student cell phones to contend with in the mix which I'm sure can be a chore in itself to have to deal with even with rules set in place. But when I look back, it was definitely a less than lucrative gig in those bygone days of the '70s and in my 29-year educational journey I can conclude there is no job more daunting, more demanding and probably less appreciated than that of a substitute teacher.
It was a bit of a “crap shoot” each day being on call, meaning the phone could ring at 5:45 a.m. for a school day that began less than 90 minutes after that. There were mornings I'd pray the phone wouldn't ring always wondering or perhaps at times even fearing the uncertainty of just where they'd be sending me. On what I imagined would be a good day, the given assignment handed out that morning would be in my own subject area which was English. I covered occasionally in other subject areas as well, most frequently special education classes which could prove to be very challenging from time to time.
Substitute teachers have often been labeled by many as being nothing more than “glorified babysitters.” I always resented this label, though secretly I must admit that's what I sometimes felt like, particularly in those “teaching” situations where I was not covering in my own subject area and for a unsettling day ended up in “uncharted waters” — places like auto or metal shop, math or science or even home economics. I learned quickly just where the good, the bad and the ugly assignments were in the particular secondary schools. If I accepted, I'd drag myself out of bed that morning, not necessarily looking forward to the day ahead and then show up for work, taking on whatever assignment I was called upon to cover. Some principals would intentionally and deliberately hand out added work load assignments, like an extra study hall or hall duty just for the sake of doing so which proved to be insulting and not at all fair considering the low wage that was earned for a day. At my assignment for the day I entered a classroom hoping to find workable lesson plans I was able to carry out, hurriedly looking them over and then soon to encounter a stream of foreign and strange faces entering as I prepared to carry out the plan left for the day (if there was one) and make an honest attempt to “teach” students “effectively”. Some students seeing a sub already determined it was going to be a “cake walk” waste of time day!
I learned quickly which teachers left good lesson plans to carry out and made every attempt to do so and which had their students well trained and disciplined on how they should act and how to treat a substitute. Good behavior and respect on the part of the students meant everything! There were good days and some not so good days. But mostly the former. There were days I knew I shined covering beautifully what was left for me to do and in which I had an outstanding rapport with the students. On those “glory days” I felt significant, liked and appreciated.
It could sometimes prove to be tough though when an instructor didn't leave me a specific lesson plan to carry out. It would then hurriedly be my creative task to come up with something hopefully worthwhile and constructive to have students be involved with for a 45 minute class period. I would hope and make every effort for it not to be labeled as just “busy work” though there were times that it may have proven to be just that. For if students, for whatever reason, didn't take to the assignment, or to me, things could turn unpleasant quickly and it could get loud and chaotic and out of control. This didn't happen all that often, but when it did, it could be a nightmare. On those exceedingly bad days, and there were a few horrendous ones, I wanted to just give it all up, lay down and fall into the darkness of failure! Some students often had a reputation for being rough on subs if they so desired or saw an opportunity to be mean or manipulative and could indeed give a challenged substitute a real opportunity at earning his money for a day. I tried hard to build a reputation for always being prepared for the unexpected and wanted much to earn the respect of the teachers I covered for, particularly the English department faculty in the various secondary schools.
The high points of those days of being a substitute were on those occasions I was called upon to work on a long-term assignment, oftentimes which lasted several months or more. These opportunities allowed me to give it all I had with regard to employing my own personal methodologies and having the chance to be creative and take advantage of academic freedom.
These experiences proved to be a tremendous training ground for my future days of my teaching career where I would become a teacher of GED, Interpersonal Communications and Career Development in a private business school, an adjunct instructor of Business Communications and Writing Workshop at NCCC and later teaching GED to inmates at Orleans Correctional Facility. Now retired, I believe I can look back on the thousands of lives I must have touched and maybe even in a select few made a real difference in those lives!
Ron Gawel is a Niagara Falls resident.
