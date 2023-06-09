Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind; and therefore never send
to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.
– John Donne’s “No Man is an Island”
Was it really that long ago? I first met up with Tom Urbaniak back in the second grade church school Catechism class where we and a good 200 other antsy, mischievous and unruly youngsters were working our way toward making our First Holy Communion at Sacred Heart Church under the stern tutelage of Sister Hiltrude. There we were, the whole entire entourage of us, boys and girls alike all dressed in white on that big day of May 24, 1958, looking like a huge conglomeration of the youngest ever of brides and grooms ready to take the sacred ‘plunge’ into receiving the second sacrament of our young lives of the Holy Catholic Church.
Even then, as a mere boy, Tom somehow stood out among the crowd as so many of us rallied around him for the good and likable aura he possessed about him. But as fate would have it, it wasn’t actually until the fifth grade at Hyde Park School, in Miss Jane Hibscher’s class, that I got to know and experience Tom as the truly great person that he was. It was one of those rare and terrific moments in time I knew I had made a friend. By then, he was already a bright young scholar in the classroom and a shining star athlete in gym class and on the playing field. I admittedly felt way out of his league, me at the time being an awkward, underachiever academically as well as athletically. That didn’t matter. As an 11-year-old he generated a shy, yet very popular gentle quietness about him always seeming to ‘bring to the table’ genuine kindness to everybody. I vividly remember those occasions in gym class, when it came time to choose up team members, and I wasn’t one of the best, Tom saw to it that I wasn’t the last one picked to round out his team. To this day, that unselfish and loyal act of kindness did wonders for my confidence level and self esteem. I will never forget that.
That year there was a special kind of quality teamwork as Tom seemed to unite our class in working together to pull off the annual holiday season play, “A Christmas Carol.” His ability in playing a mean and miserly old man was superb in contrast to the nice guy everyone saw Tom as. I was lucky to only get to play the young lad at the very end who Scrooge paid to fetch the Christmas goose to be delivered to the Cratchit family after his reversal of character. I had but three lines which I delivered and nearly fumbled to the ‘star’ of the show. I was also tossed into the mix being a member of Old Fezziwigg’s party and did my utmost best at demonstrating genuine merry-making. It was a memorable grade school gig, 1961, and for our end of the year party, Miss Jane threw together a phenomenal luau for us, in which we as a class contributed all the delectable Hawaiian food delicacies one could only imagine. We capped off the afternoon ‘soiree’ with a group singing of “The Hookia.”
Once in Gaskill and then NFHS, Tom would be with me in classes only a trite number of times. At the junior high in the eighth grade English class of zany and very ‘cool’ Gene Asklar where the instructor made even “The Man Without a Country” shine. And again in ninth grade English, we truly lucked out getting Adele Robinson for a teacher. She would bring to life for the first time the hilarious characters in Billy Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and again, this time the high adventure and romance of Sir Walt Scott’s “Ivanhoe”. We would hit upon but one class at the high school which was Wild Bill Berkeley’s 10th grade World History ‘get together’ which we could have both uproariously attest to as a somewhat remarkable journey through time.
Three years passed us by in no time flat and before we knew it we were in 12th grade and it was Class Day. It was revealed in the yearbook that Tom Urbaniak was voted most popular and best-looking boy in the senior class, two achievements he had rightfully earned. I can still envision that magnificent smiling face with his shining dark eyes sparkling and filled with life, optimism and the certain hope for a bright future. He would pen in my yearbook, “When you’re rich and famous as a writer, I’ll say I know that person.” and then it was Graduation Day, Class of 1969, the finale where it was to be farewell to Tom and so many others I knew I more than likely would never see again. It was only through reading of his death I would learn, and often wondered about, what he had done with his life.
He attended NCCC. and once again was a standout baseball player and then would transfer over to Brockport State earning a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. He spent an award winning 33-year teaching career with the Niagara-Wheatfield School District and went on to participate in and to chair numerous civic organizations and charities.
I would never forget Tom’s friendship during those early school years and his acknowledgment of and acceptance of me during some difficult and lonely times. That’s why when I learned of his passing this past March 20, the first day of spring, and often referred by many as that season of ‘rebirth’ and ‘new beginnings,’ I felt compelled to return the favor and recognize him as an outstanding and unforgettable human being I was given the privilege of knowing. And so today I pay homage to an all around good guy whose great adventure, which began in 1951, has devastatingly come to an end after a tough, but courageous battle with leukemia.
Author Flannery O’Connor was accurate in titling her short story, “A Good Man is Hard to Find.” Tom’s life was one of niceness, strength, discipline, honor, courage, inspiration and remembrance.
