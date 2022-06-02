GAWEL: Remembering 10 who dared

This is about ordinary people like you and me, 10 who dared leave the safety and confinement of their homes on Saturday afternoon, May 14 in making the perhaps last-minute decision to do some shopping at the supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. That right or wrong decision would cost them everything, make them household names to many, as all of America now knows of that horrific day!
The 10 innocent individuals that were mercilessly gunned down in cold blood at the supermarket that Saturday didn’t have a clue their lives would be coming to an abrupt end sooner than they might have ever imagined. Perhaps the day before started enjoying leisurely retirement. Or maybe going to a all too familiar work place where they would encounter and interact with co-workers and carry out their designated tasks and have a few exchanges of good laughs along the way. At the end of their shift they would return home and have what would turn out to be their “Last Supper”.
That Friday evening they indulged themselves maybe with a loved one or two in watching a movie on Netflix. It was all standard routine, the same kind most of us follow. Living and enjoying life to the fullest with loved ones and facing daily obligations in each ones “continuing story.” They went to bed perhaps with a smile on their face, a song in their heart and recounting the events of another beautiful summer-like day well lived.
A scenario of pure evil is then soon to confront them. And so Saturday afternoon, 10 strangers decide the time has come to head out to do a little last minute shopping, little expecting then their lives each would be put in a deathly peril! It would be the one thing they all had in common. Is it all about being in the wrong place at the wrong time? I think not. Perhaps by the sheer will of God it was the right place, though none of us would like to think so. For death comes upon us unexpectedly like a thief in the night, without warning like the sudden emergence of a morning fog, or a howling wind! That Saturday they would take their last stand and their tragic final demise would fall into place. It was finished! Ten who dared left at a precise designated hour and went out only to face their destinies. So it was written. So it was done. We have to believe this after living through the September 11th attacks. Once again, once more, we were grief-stricken and angry at the heinous nightmare that went down that Tuesday morning in 2001, taking hundreds of innocent victims who also had great expectations of their lives.
Life is a gift. So read the holiday card from one of my dearest friends. That was way back in 2011. That would be my last Christmas card from her. A unanticipated bout with cancer claimed her precious life that following July 20th. Similarly, would be the case of a male friend, always seemingly the picture of excellent health who would succumb to a brain tumor two years ago and another close friend who would take his own life by hanging, already five years ago.
I could die today. Heading over to church at St. Raphael Parish; then over to Quest for some blood work. And paranoia now begins to set in as I think about it. Nothing during these frightening times would be unheard of! It’s becoming a “run for your life” society in a very troubled world. Has life become a mere crapshoot? Who really decides anything, anybody? Or is it all just a question of flipping a coin?
I’d like to conclude with a passage from one of my favorite stories, “The Velveteen Rabbit” about the joy of becoming and being “real” through genuine lovingkindness, fair play and truth.
A story about two toys, a new toy — a rabbit and an old worn out toy — a skinhorse.
“What is real?” asked the rabbit one day as they were lying side bt side. “Does it mean having things that buzz inside you and a stick-out handle?”
“Real isn’t how you are made,” said the skinhorse. “it’s a thing that happens to you when a person loves you for a long long time. Not just to say so, but really loves. Then you become real!”
“Does it hurt?” asked the rabbit.
“Sometimes,” said the skinhorse, for he was always truthful. “When you are real and loved you don’t mind being hurt.”
“Does it happen all at once, like being wound up,” the rabbit asked, “Or bit by bit?”
“It doesn’t happen all at once,” said the skinhorse. “You become. It takes a long time. That’s why it doesn’t often happen to people who break easily, or have sharp edges, or have to be carefully kept. Generally, by the time you become real, most of your hair has been loved off, and your eyes drop out and you get loose in the joints, and very shabby. But these things don’t matter at all because once you are real, you can’t become unreal again except through the eyes of people that never quite understand. Real lasts for always!”
Ron Gawel is a Niagara Falls resident.
