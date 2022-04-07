GAWEL: Portrait of an amazing friend

I first met him some 45 years ago. It was a quick “cameo” appearance and it happen to be Valentine's Day 1975 and I had nervously driven to “his” house to take a red carnation to his sister Angela whom I had only recently met, one of three young ladies I had the sweets for in my young bachelor life. His name was Dennis. He stood rigidly and ever so shyly from afar observing me and his sister awkwardly chatting, seated on the couch in the parlor. She introduced us. I soon discovered he was a special needs young man, a mere six months younger than myself at age 25. After that day Angela and I became (and still are) great friends. I never really expected to encounter Dennis again and our paths would not meaningfully cross again until some 14 years later.
In 1986 I first really came into face-to-face, up close and personal contact with handicapped, academically challenged and disabled individuals upon getting work experience at ARC (Intandem). Working there had become an ever so important life-long learning experience in appreciating all people for who they were and what they had to offer and the many special gifts and talents they were able to share.
I was destined to reconnect with Dennis at a family function. I liked the guy and related easily to his innocence, sensitivity, compassion and love of God. He and I became fast friends and I soon became aware that he was so much more a “special” person than I had ever realized. From the beginning I discovered he seemed to live life simplistically. He possessed and utilized only basic “bare essentials” for him to get by day-to-day which “for him” included a telephone, television and radio and the daily newspaper which he reads quite religiously from front to back. I had quickly formed a close bond with Dennis and he was like a “comfort food” to me, so easy to be with, never judging or criticizing and just a genuinely nice guy. I soon started calling him on a daily basis to “check in” with him. Dennis is not the world's best conversationalist, frequently admittedly running out of things to say, but that didn't matter. I will get him going by making him laugh and give him prompts to get him to respond as best he could in expressing his thoughts. But all the same he has taught me much about true friendship, loyalty, acceptance, righteousness, decency, daily routine and faith and trust in God.
Dennis is a highly God-fearing man and as a Catholic prays several times a day and including reading excerpts from his Bible, and repeatedly reads from the back of his collection of holy cards. He admittedly believes he will not make it to heaven when his time comes because he's only been to confession once in his life as a child and ran out of the confessional as he puts it, “like a scared bunny rabbit.” And he doesn't attend mass on weekends (though he faithfully watches it on TV on Sunday mornings.) Also, he is forever plagued by the fact that twice he sinfully looked at a “nasty” magazine and for that he will surely burn in hell. He has yet to tell anyone but myself of this “crime,” the circumstances under which it occurred and is certain if his sister Irene whom he resides with found out, she'd throw him out like garbage on the street and kick him to the curb! I frequently reassure him it is all nowhere as bad as he fears and suggested he share his “secret” with his highly esteemed adult nephew, Michael who I told him would probably think he were a very “cool” dude and have respect for him.
Dennis is an avid radio listener, much preferring it over television and is a loyal listener to Evangelist Charles Stanley and to Tom Darro daily each morning and also a huge music fan who listens throughout the day, He knows well the various genres of music, titles of songs and the many artists that recorded them all amazingly well. On the TV I am only aware of two shows he actually watches – the daytime soap opera “Days of our Lives” and the prime time series “Chicago Med.” He seems to have the real need to often be reassured that everything he sees on these programs is made up and all pretend.
Dennis is a great one for “asking” — sometimes the meanings of words he somewhere picks up and other times rather obscure questions, some of which may even be inappropriate. He's asked things totally off the topic we may have been discussing: Do you know how old Vivian Vance was when she died? Nixon had a brother, didn't he? He also can be a walking encyclopedia, recently informing me that Clint Eastwood was 91 years of age, Carol Burnett was 88 and that Angie Dickenson was now 90. Where he gets his facts from I couldn't say as he is not computer literate, but they always prove to be quite accurate. He is a devoted reader of a book I got him on the U.S. presidents and reads it over and over again and is able to recite not too well known facts about many of our commanders-in-chiefs, including many of their vice presidents. It was just a few days ago I learned that Thomas R. Marshall was Woodrow Wilson's vice president and that John C. Breckinridge was the vice president of James Buchanan and that Buchanan was never married. How many of us can make that claim of knowledge?
Ron Gawel is a Niagara Falls resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.