GAWEL: One memorable summer at Twin Fair

Every time I walk into Valu Home Center on Porter Road in the Falls I experience a different “deja-vu” moment that takes me way back to the summer of 1970 when I was just 19 working my first “real” job at what was then in that building, Twin Fair.
With no experience except that of being a newspaper boy for five tortuous and exhausting years before, fearing uncertainty, having little confidence and facing some very real trepidation I submitted several applications to some local establishments in Niagara Falls reluctantly at the same time hoping they would never get back to me. I thanked God every day that went by that they didn’t! Then one dark day my luck ran out! And on June 3rd it happened — Twin Fair called me for an interview the following Monday. I was a wreck that morning with knots in my stomach, even throwing up as I recall, but apparently I did well, better than I could have ever imagined because I was hired then and there to start the next day part-time working in maintenance.
The nicest old codger by the name of Godfrey Egger showed me the rather drab, unexciting ropes that Monday and made my day go smoothly as I learned quickly the routines of mopping floors, and emptying trash and cleaning rest rooms. It was no glory job and not one to go around bragging about, but I knew I had to start somewhere at the bottom and this was no doubt it. Old Godfrey was a saintly work partner with a tremendous sense of humor and he and I became fast friends as we often cracked up laughing about things we unexpectedly encountered working on the job. He was happy to pick me up mornings for work. After a short amount of time had passed I was told they wanted to move me to stock and receiving. I jumped at the chance for more hours and more money.
Working in stock and receiving a whole new social outlet of people opened up which made the job ever so more appealing. There were, of course, the other guys I worked with in receiving unloading trucks and stocking shelves, all a bit on the dorky side, young whipper-snapper scamps some of whom I could have lived without ever having known, but also the young women and men who were in charge of managing the different departments in the store. After unloading merchandise off the trucks that arrived I was then to transport it to the varied store departments on flats to help the managers stock the shelves with the newly arrived stuff. I well remember working and flirting with the ever so pleasant gals and some cool guys who made life enjoyable as we all would jokingly mock our stern and prickly pear tyrant bosses who ran the show. I met and became friends almost immediately with a guy in grocery named George Summers and living in the same neck of the woods, we walked to work together each day.
Unloading the trucks was not at first an easy feat and it took practice to get the hang of it. Steel rollers were used to send the boxes of merchandise down to the person receiving and then quickly stacking it. At times I could just barely manage to keep up, the stuff came flying down so fast. Looking back, it all now reminds me laughingly of that classic “I Love Lucy” episode that took place in the chocolate factory! By far the most memorable item “thrown down” at me were the heavy bags of sacrete. They weighed a ton and if I have any muscles left now to date in my arms they come from that summer of all too frequently unloading sacrete! Also in the large stock and receiving room out back we had the chore of burning the trash, throwing it into a big incinerator. This usually posed no problem except if the door wasn’t closed fast enough the flames often leaped out at me. More than once in not closing it fast enough I got the front of my hair singed giving me a slightly new look. Exiting the stock room from the rear of the gigantic store, pushing hurriedly through the swinging metal doors onto the main floor (with a flat of stock merchandise) I often had thoughts of a surgeon rushing through with a critical patient on a gurney headed straight for the operating room. It was a moment of reverie I’d never outgrow. Another task was gathering carts from the parking lot which had needed to be done hourly even if in the most oppressive or inclement of weather, not one of my most favorite things and more than once I re-entered the store incredibly wet and wind blown and looking like a drenched rat the cat dragged in from a torrential typhoon even with wearing rain gear.
Things got even dramatically better on the job when a new guy came on board by the name of Doug Ferry to work in receiving. We quickly connected and became fast friends. I easily can recollect two specific “work” incidents with him that were unforgettable prize-winning moments. When the store was having all its interior florescent lighting replaced, it was our task to destroy the hundreds of old long tubular lamps out behind the store. We threw them the way an athlete throwing a javelin would into the dumpster watching and listening to them smash into smithereens. And once being given the honorary and “fortuitous” task of hanging from the ceiling over the Men’s Department this huge pair of underwear as a Fruit of the Loom promotional campaign was certainly most memorable. Doug and I clumsily struggled on 10-foot high step ladders performing this work detail, not without some “hysterical” signs of laughter from us and onlookers distracted from their shopping as we each grasped an end of the enormous pair of print boxer shorts which must have stretched five feet across.
That summer Twin Fair had become a playground for group socializing at outside of work gatherings like pool parties and backyard barbecues, but also, not unlike so many work places, it was a hotbed of “bubble gum” secrets, rumors and lies. It all proved to be an unforgettable time and work experience I’d forever remember!
Ron Gawel is a Niagara Falls resident.
