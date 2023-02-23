I think the time has finally arrived to say thanks to a special man and great human being. Some could well remember him from once living here and attending Sacred Heart School and Bishop Duffy High School, having graduated class of 1969. His name is Tony Proe and it is a privilege and honor to be calling him my oldest friend.
Over the years he has tried ever so hard to instill in me a positive attitude and inspired me much in possessing strong traits of faith, hope, assertiveness and self confidence and in helping me immensely stand up to and conquer my many fears in life. He has been there as my “Deliverer” and “Rescuer” on countless occasions! Tony has always offered himself up as a good listener, giving advice or offering a suggestion to consider and to constantly help me out of a bad or troubling situation, corrected wrong assumptions and showed me the true meaning of trust, loyalty and integrity. He is probably to this day the smartest and fairest man I know. I will be forever grateful for the ongoing, long lasting, caring camaradic role he has portrayed in my life. Everyone should be so lucky to have just such a person in their existence.
It was in 1956 that our ongoing relationship started. Looking back, I now see myself as having been and served more or less as his loyal “sidekick” in the numerous adventures and escapades, trials and tribulations that we would encounter together over all these years. I considered him “the brains” behind our lasting friendship. Tony treated me always as an equal and proved never in all the years I’ve known him to be condescending, self righteous or arrogant.
Growing up, we lived on opposite sides of the dead-end block of Niagara Avenue, bordering on Hyde Park Golf Course. We met up after we were both given permission by our parents to cross the street at the age of 4. We easily became fast friends and soon found ourselves as comrades meeting up often in the sandbox, behind his folks’ garage, or in the empty lot next to his house, a “field of dreams” we took advantage of for several years in showcasing numerous diverse events, including a miniature golf course, a park, a neighborhood fairground and where we intimidated the likes of butterflies, grasshoppers and praying mantis’, catching and holding them hostage to closely observe them in the unfair imprisoned surroundings of glass jar receptacles.
From the get go, Tony proved to be incredibly sharp, bright, even for a 5 year old he was well beyond his years. He was a huge part of my support system when my Mother passed away in 1981 and was there giving the groom’s toast on my wedding day in 1996. Most recently, last spring, he was there for me virtually as I was undergoing radiation treatments for prostate cancer.
In his intermediate years of grammar school, Tony already had a personal work space and was growing mold samples in a basement make-shift laboratory for reasons to this day I never quite totally comprehended, but the progressive results of which greatly interested, intrigued and inspired him. He was advanced with knowledge and was a “kid of all trades” from the earliest of years. He took to building play houses from scrap lumber we’d find along the streets, numerous ones we’d hang out in for a time and then demolish and start from scratch all over again, an entirely new structure in which I usually served as “designer” and “architect.”
Once while playing under a blossoming snowball bush which we did frequently and when we’d share the most private of boyhood thoughts, Tony came up with the scathingly brilliant idea of burying a time capsule in which we inserted in a jar a conglomeration of varied items of the day. That was in 1961. All these years later now it escapes me just what we included in that “buried time treasure”, but I believe it is still intact under that bush a good foot or more underground in the backyard of his parents’ old house.
As we grew older and were in junior high,Tony came through for me again and again and proved in my mind to be quite the scholar he was when he would work on solving algebra problems which I had no clue about and never quite got into doing, often completing correctly my math homework for me over night and then placing the assignment into my parents milk box for me to retrieve the following morning. Through every growing pain and every troubling time, Tony has been there.
During adolescence we did together more “sophisticated” things like staying up till dawn, seriously looking for UFOs alongside his Mom and sister Rosemary which by the end of that particular night had proved futile. We took a bus over an extended weekend trip, spending it in Olean, along with his sister to visit her then boyfriend, Frank, a “genuine” hippie of the times and also where we got a taste of how a hippie lived and behaved. We also walked the St. Bonaventure University campus that weekend where Rosemary had attended school.
By the time we reached high school we were regularly going out for coffee to either the Mister S Coffee Shop or Round the Clock Restaurant as we’d sit at the counter or in our favorite booth and Tony would light up a cigarette and blow smoke rings as we sat and talked effortlessly and endlessly sharing private thoughts or having some intellectual discourse. These days it is rare we ever see each other. Both of us now old gents and thoroughly gray-haired at age 71, we are communicative quite regularly by texting or emailing. Since his days at Le Moyne College he has resided outside of Syracuse and found much success in a career of publishing in which he still tirelessly toils.
