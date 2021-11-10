GAWEL: It's all about love — and goodbyes

“The quest for love is sought from the cradle to the grave.”
— Bishop Fulton J. Sheen
Valentine's Day may be months from now, but any day will do to reflect on the true meaning behind and breakdown of the word LOVE in all its various shapes, sizes and forms. I had a rather lengthy stray thought about this while looking around me and observing acts of love were everywhere on display before me — a mother pushing her what was probably a newborn in a buggy stopping to comfort it, a young teenage couple holding hands swinging them merrily, two squirrels frolicking about — all this one day recently while waiting what seemed like forever in the drive thru as I craved a red velvet Blizzard from Dairy Queen. I love frozen decadent delights that come from the delectable world of ice cream and as it turned out I much enjoyed that Blizzard. Momentarily deep in thought, it occurred to me that the love of anything or anyone, like everything else in our existence has a beginning and an end. The farewell finale of letting go of something once experienced and truly cherished that was so good and wonderful must come to all things! In this life we can call it an ordained and inevitable “death” which overshadows all else.
The ability to experience love “of whatever kind” is the greatest of all God-given gifts next to that of our very creation itself and it soon takes possession of us in all its numerous forms. From the moment I was born into this world of chronic imperfection, lost chances and broken dreams, this act of loving for me has been a detour I take from feeling bad. I find it to be, in fact, an intensification of life, a wholeness of life! It starts out ever so simply as a kind of craving; it might present itself in the form of a love affair with an extraordinary book, a mesmerizing work of art, a spectacular film, a nail-biting down to the wire sports contest, the breath-taking beauty of a natural surrounding, or some other guilty pleasure to help in making my day worthwhile and complete, but some form of love is always around to keep me spellbound. However long or short a period it may last, I have found love is oftentimes a quick and welcome diversion into the best that there is.
In experiencing “love” involving another human being or any living thing on whatever level, first and foremost I have the ultimate love of that one special person---my wife! Without her love as the guiding force in my life, I would probably hate all else that there is and nothing in this world would be considered wonderful. As Laura Hendricks so succinctly puts it, “Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection, and makes allowances for human weaknesses ... It is the day in and day out of small disappointments and big victories”. At least for me, love is a very involving thing, often stirring my emotions to the very inner depth of their origin within as I've taken on the loving of other living things like beloved pets. I can't ever ignore the love I experience so insatiably toward my furry friends, four felines that bring to my wife and to me so much in the way of friendship, loyalty and affection and always seemingly so when we need it. These kinds of love bring a special warmth to the soul. As Bill Shakespeare put it in his sprawling poem, “Venus and Adonis”, “Love comforeth like sunshine after rain.”
There is also surely not to be forgotten the love of my family and friends and those individuals in supporting roles such as neighbors and even strangers. These last one time “mere acquaintances “ often bring so much more than I ever thought of giving them credit for. I am speaking of those highly unlikely mysterious strangers out there, the unlikely “masked men” and “midnight callers” in our lives, perhaps thought of as the “Batman's” of the real world, the “saviors” that step from the shadows of one dark and lonely night to lend a badly needed hand when I may be in dire and desperate need of assistance. I gratefully give a well-meant, genuine thank you and bid them farewell forever and thus I live to see another day and experience other loves of whatever kind yet to come my way that the future will unravel.
With love comes loss! And so only the memory of a very good thing then comes into play — memories, so vital to our ongoing existence! They being so important and recalling the pharaohs built the pyramids for that purpose! As children we first experience in the movies the tearful goodbyes and sad parting of allowing our emotions surface. From “The Wizard of Oz” when the Tin Man is bidding adieu to Dorothy and says, “Now I know I've got a heart because it's breaking." Even the role of animals take a bow in the movies. Is there ever a dry eye at the end when viewing Walt Disney's “Old Yeller” or the film “Born Free”? Or in the emotional parting of two closest of friends as in the Hayley Mills classic, “The Trouble With Angels”? Those farewells we witness early on in our lives solidify the truth that love is often a painful two way emotional ordeal. They in the world of great cinematic art imitating life pave the way for numerous other memorable “goodbye scenes.”
The most difficult “goodbye” that's ever come my way was the day my Mother died at the incredibly young age of only 62 years. She possessed a wonderful youthful love for life. It was hard seeing that slowly slip away from her. The experience left me feeling crushed and abandoned, overwhelmed with grief and totally alone at my young age of 30. Saying goodbye to my Dad was easier, but certainly no less sadder. He lived to be 100. As I approach 70 and look back over the last 40 years and see how I've grown in my many relationships, some of those are already gone in the way of goodbyes for good, but all of them had in some way contributed to my happiness, well being and growth as a person. “Saying goodbye” is what truly the experience of a lasting love comes down to. “Parting is such sweet sorrow!”, again relying on Shakespeare as he mournfully declares in “Romeo and Juliet.”
Ron Gawel is a Niagara Falls resident.
