GAWEL: Immersed in the dark world of depression

There are hundreds of us all around, closet victims, some of us, and like masked alien beings from a dying and soon to be desolate planet, not wanting to be discovered by an unsuspecting world. We are prisoners locked away within the confines of that horrible, debilitating world of mental illness, the one called depression — a condition that all too frequently wreaks havoc on my life and the lives of so many others.
It's a condition that totally alters the way I feel from day to day, in fact, hour to hour. I've lived with it seems like forever. It welcomes me each day in varying degrees — sometimes severe; other times not so much. But on some level it is always there looming like a dark cloud overhead. Every single day of my life's journey is marred by "It" — not at all an easy road to travel. I'm approaching 71 come September. I've been living this nightmare since I was 17 in which my life has been an emotional, unsettling and erratic roller coaster ride to hell and back. My sole birthday wish next fall, if given one, would be for that dark cloud to forever disappear. There have been tons of stumbling blocks and setbacks and upsets along the way and the journey to complete recovery, which is often rare, is an extremely tough one. There are forever rough patches along the way, far too many I myself have had to cross over.
I can tell you depression eats away from within taking away from me the freedoms of vitality, enjoyment, “normalcy”, and the big “killers” — all lack of motivation, interest and ambition to want to do anything be it work or recreation, but where I just have the strong inner desire to want to do nothing, to vegetate, be idle or, on the other end of the spectrum think intensely about how very much I'd like to be doing something productive and be involved in a normal routine activity, but somehow just can't physically or mentally get up and proceed to do so. And so I even feel robbed of mere simple pleasures like reading or watching a DVD. Besides having little interest I lack all manner of focus and concentration to be able to do so and instead am alone with my undefinable empty thoughts and that becomes my “comfort zone.”
There is like a “pull” inside me that stops me from “carrying on” what I would like to be doing. I was and still am a great lover of literature, being a retired English teacher and well read. At home I am in possession of a tremendous library of books and classic films which I love seeing on the towering shelves in my office as they stand uniformly lined side by side looking quite impressive. I relish seeing them there every day. They have somehow become “friends”, but only to look at and admire. I have absolutely no mental or physical motivation and lack that interest it takes to get up and get started to actually sit down and take the time to indulge myself in these “guilty” pleasures. The inner “want to” do so is definitely there, but ALL that's required is sorely lacking. And so neither activity for enjoyment happens either.
There are some days I am so unmotivated and disinterested in myself or the world around me that I even ignore hygienic necessities like taking a shower or brushing my teeth. On those very worst of days I want to just fall into the darkness and be free of the ever so troubled world around me. Too many days I wake up feeling nothing, indifferent. To use a term from psychologist Dr. Wayne Dyer's book, “Your Erroneous Zones”, I feel “immobilized” and must painstakingly force myself to do what I can, not always being terribly successful at having tried. Some friends are aware of my “condition,” but I do what I can to put on a bright facade in their presence; they often have no clue of what is really going on inside me on a given day. I've learned to live with mental illness. On a few select days, for which I am grateful, there are times I am actually feeling “okay,” but I've come to accept that I am plagued by a real sickness and that I just cannot ever quite be that complete person I'd like to be. I have learned the expectations I've set for myself have been too high. Most importantly, I've learned that I should never compare myself to others.
And so it is extremely hard for me to be even remotely like other people no matter how hard I try and I've spent too much of my adult life doing so and having to face hugely disappointing results and accept myself as not being a “typical” run of the mill average guy. I'm not! At times I've even tried to “mask” my differentiation by claiming to be a non conformist, some of which may be somewhat unintentionally accurate in saying so.
My depression runs deep. On the exterior I often appear “fine” to other folks, my quirks and semi peculiar behaviors not withstanding. Writing helps me immensely. I find it engaging and very therapeutic to be able to create. And it is a “great escape.” It seems to take me to another world where I actually feel free and good, an outer dimension frequently numbing much the “pain” of my internal struggles on a bad day. Great comfort comes in having four amazing and wonderful cats (my mystic wonders) around— each unique, exotic, mysterious and humble that I truly believe help keep me sane and maybe even from “going over the edge” with their soothing purring and unconditional love. I am grateful for that strength I have been given to hang on those worst of days and look forward to seeing light where darkness has been for a long time.
Ron Gawel is a Niagara Falls resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.