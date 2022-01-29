GAWEL: 'I never sang for my father'

Today it is with much love and a host of great memories that I pay homage to my my Father, an authentic, true-to-life American war hero. He was a member of what Tom Brokaw referred to as the “greatest generation.” “They stayed true to their values of personal responsibility, duty, honor and faith.” A virtuous man whose life had been full of integrity, insight and inspiration, my Dad, John Gawel would have turned 103 today. He made it to 100 and he knew “his time” had then come but I just somehow thought that it was never going to happen. When it did and I lost him on that darkest of days in December 2019 it was surreal. And I knew in my heart and mind, he had “run the good race.” When I was alone quietly bidding adieu to this man I so looked up to, in my own private way searching for inner peace and acceptance over what had befallen me, I admit I cried as recollections of a good life began to flow. And so today I stand tall in honoring him, a man whose shoes I could never come close to filling.
Throughout my life Dad was always my tower of strength, especially when my Mother died. I could never have made it through that period without him and he was many times, my inspiration for things yet to come. I looked back on all my father was, on all he did and realized how lucky I was to have an outstanding and very present father figure in my life. He was so much truly my guiding force and still remains my perpetual inner strength, the real man and hero of my life. I think he will be forever. He spent over 30 years working faithfully at the Bridge Station Post Office as a mail carrier and was well-liked and very devoted to his job and to his patrons and they would recognize that devotion for good service and show their appreciation and gratitude for his good works each Christmas.
My father served valiantly in the Pacific Theater during World War II, a proud member of the mightiest fighting force, the U.S. Marine Corps. He was wounded four times and received the Purple Heart. He had a wealth of memories serving this country overseas, some of which I am sure he didn't ever wish to share. I do know that after a horrendous month spent in Okinawa, his unit moved south, where much of his platoon was lost in battle. He would be only one of seven lucky ones out of 66 to have not been killed in action on that bloody beach. I believe what he recalled most were his lost fallen comrades in arms, the men in his regiment who so sadly never made it home. And I sometimes think that the shock and grief of that unbelievable and unbearable event that took place there just never left him.
Always the Marine, my Dad was a true “man's man,” a strong, courageous and honorable straight-shooter, and one heck of a great role model. He frequently viewed reruns over and over again of his favorite movies which featured the likes of his movie heroes — John Wayne, Humphrey Bogart, Robert Mitchum and Clint Eastwood, all of with whom he in his own way somehow related, his all time favorite film having been “Casablanca” in which he had a long time secret crush on Ingrid Bergman.
My father was no saint. He made some mistakes, got into some scrapes which I never understood. but I can easily recall fondly very specific and significant things he was a huge part of in my life, things he did for me as only a father could, always standing by my side, helping, guiding my two sisters and I in those early years every step of the way along life's winding, often complicated and troubling path to assist in any way he was able to. Always there standing tall and strong like the Marine he would always be, serving as our protector, our watcher, our teacher, our Dad!
Was it really that long ago? That I was just a little tyke lying in the big bed beside my Dad as he intently listened to a baseball game on the radio or when he used to come running to my bedside as I cried out into the night after having a bad dream. I remember the camping trip just us guys took to Allegheny State Park the summer of 1961 and how he treated us and all the neighborhood kids to free ice cream cones those two summers working at Diffine's Dairy. All those fun visits to “the farm” in which we fished at the pond and then later we'd get lost playing in the hay loft in the barn. There were those early Sunday mornings for five years when Dad helped me on my paper route and always uncomplainingly made up the difference when I came up short on my weekly bill. How could I ever forget those driving lessons in which patience wasn't one of Dad's greater virtues. I think back to how he and Mom took me off to college; the time came to say goodbye and how sad it was to see them drive away into the fading sunlight that January day in 1972, me somehow thinking I might never see them again. And in the '80s, our Friday nights together Dad and I spent totally immersed in watching “Dallas” and “Falcon Crest.”
Dad's great adventure began when Woodrow Wilson was president. I think of how it must have been an amazing journey through time for him to live through and be able to witness all that he had, so many incredible historical happenings and changing, challenging times and crucial events that have unfolded in our great country and the world, the many chapters that have been written. During his last months he spoke of how things had changed and altered the course of all our lives. Technology especially, along with incredible climate changes, alternative lifestyles, increased crime, senseless tragic shootings and the start of what would become known as terrorism often shocked him.
I thank my father for the gifts he bestowed upon me — among them to endure the necessity of good self discipline, to play fair and be a good sport, to be genuinely happy for others' achievements, to comprehend that sometimes things aren't fair or meant to be, to not ever shirk duty or responsibility, to be kind and respectful of others and to try and be humble. Those were his ten commandments that he bestowed on me. I preciously hold on to these rules of life for all time and forever dearly.
