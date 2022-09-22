This is especially for all the baby boomers out there who grew up in the mid-’50’s and ‘60’s, most in their 70s now, but who all too nostalgically well remember faithfully watching weekday afternoons the Mickey Mouse Club, and most notably the awesome serials the program regularly showed, particularly the Hardy Boys. I was just a young lad myself when I first met up with Frank and Joe Hardy on the show that Tuesday, Oct. 2, 1956 when the iconic 19-episode serial, “Mystery of the Applegate Treasure” made its debut. Each opening episode beginning with — ”Gold doubloons and pieces of eight, handed down to Applegate. The chest is here, but wait...now where are those gold doubloons and pieces of eight”? I’m now a 71-year-old geeser, but well remember the words to that catchy opening theme song, an important part of my television youthful memories which was watching and growing up with those Hardy Boys.
Portrayed by young actors, Tim Considine, aged 15 and Tommy Kirk, 14, they played amateur gumshoe detectives — captivating and clever older brother Frank Hardy and insightful and intense younger bro, Joe Hardy — respectively. They possessed a boy next door charm and were from the start easy to like and relate to and served as young adolescent role models for me and probably many other male youth. Film critic Leonard Maltin would later say it was that unhurried pace and enthralling story telling that captured the hearts and imaginations of an entire generation. They became easily recognizable as the Hardy Boy characters in two separate mystery serials, the other one being, “Mystery of the Ghost Farm”. They would also appear in Disney feature films, particularly Tommy Kirk.
In the past year, both childhood actors passed away. This is my heartfelt tribute and thanks to them for helping make growing up a little more easier and enjoyable and exciting. Tommy Kirk at 79 died on September 28, 2021. He would have fourteen Disney films in his repertoire. Kirk possessed an easy-going likableness and carefree glow and was often Walt Disney’s first choice whenever he needed someone to play an all-American teen — starting in 1957 with “Old Yeller”, he had the lead role in the film. It proved to be heart-wrenching which had scads of theatergoers in tears. Tim Considine would call Tommy Kirk a “monster talent”! In a switch to comedy, he filmed “The Shaggy Dog” in 1959, about a boy inventor, who under the influence of a magic ring, is repeatedly transformed into the body of an old English sheepdog. and a third well-remembered adventure film. “Swiss Family Robinson” done in 1960 would end up being his favorite movie.
He would go on to star in 10 other Disney features, among them comedies: “The Absent Minded Professor”, “Son of Flubber” and “The Misadventures of Merlin Jones” and the highly acclaimed romance drama, “The Horsemasters” which he starred in with Annette Funicello.
Tim Considine at 81 died on March 3 of this year. He starred alongside Tommy Kirk in the uproarious and hilarious “The Shaggy Dog.” But Considine’s claim to Disney fame came and is most remembered for his portraying the oldest of the Hardy Boys, cool and curious Frank and also in playing the handsome and heart throbbing Spin Evans in three separate “Spin and Marty” Mickey Mouse Club serials, the first of which made its debut in November 1955. He would move on from Disney Studios and for six seasons star as the oldest brother, Mike Douglas opposite Fred MacMurray and William Frawley in the iconic television series “My Three Sons.” He was also featured in the 1970 film, “Patton”, portraying the shell-shocked soldier slapped by General George S. Patton, a very small, but all too memorable scene. Both Tim Considine and Tommy Kirk were inducted as Disney legends in October 2006 alongside Annette Funicello, Hayley Mills, Kevin Corcoran, Eddie Hodges and Kurt Russell, all of whom were child stars in numerous Walt Disney movies.
It was watching and being totally absorbed in the Hardy Boys serials that both Considine and Kirk inspired me in my early years of boyhood, along with my buddies to seek out and chase after several unsolved mysteries which we stumbled upon. The serials that most come to mind were “Mystery of Skeleton Rock” in which one day deep in the woods of Hyde Park golf course we discovered a slightly larger than human size skull-shaped rock, which we would henceforth make one of our landmarks on many future outings only to have it one day suddenly disappear without a trace! Then there was “Mystery of the Missing Tarzan Ropes”, in which ropes on three separate trees hung over Hyde Park creek at various select locations to make quick getaways from the ranger or cops that often we, while looking for golf balls, were relentlessly pursued by falsely for stealing the white treasures which we never once did. One shocking day we discovered the ropes were all mysteriously cut down. and finally, we encountered “Mystery of the Dead Albatross”, a beautiful, long-legged large bird we found dead, signifying it to mean a bad omen, discovered in the brush on the golf course which surely wasn’t really an albatross, but which we labeled as such having just recently read in the eighth grade English class Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner”. The sea bird, a rare find, we came back with shovels to dig a grave for and bury was no longer there, or anywhere to be found!
Watching the Hardy Boys serials inspired my interest in reading and from an early age, growing up I also thrived on reading Franklin W. Dixon’s Hardy Boys series of books which for hours on end would keep me often intrigued and on the edge of my seat. I still remember vividly my three favorite mysteries of the series: “The House on the Cliff”, “The Hidden Harbor Mystery” and “The Clue in the Embers”. The two main characters were always easy to imagine, placing and picturing Tim Considine and Tommy Kirk in the roles of Frank and Joe Hardy.
I am grateful to and thank Mr. Walt Disney for so selectively choosing Tim Considine and Tommy Kirk to impeccably and believably play the Hardy Boys. Watching those serials and then getting involved reading those mysteries early on tremendously promoted my interest in literature, now still a favorite pastime and which greatly contributed to my becoming an English teacher, now retired.
