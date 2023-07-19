All good things come to an end and melancholy was much the feeling throughout St. Raphael Catholic Church on Sunday, June 25 as parishioners had to bring themselves, many tearfully, to bid farewell to our beloved Father Ivan Skenderovic after the 11 a.m. Mass. What followed was an emotional luncheon celebration of father’s 15-year ministry of loyal and loving dedication to the community of the parish.
Father Ivan sadly was asked by the bishop to resign as pastor as part of the ‘Road to Renewal’ being initiated in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, as were all priests so that they could be reassigned. He was then asked to retire based on Canon Law because he was over 75 years of age and then applied to continue on as Parochial Vicar, but that was denied. He was then told he simply had to retire. It was not father’s wish at this time to leave. He, however, complied with the request. His hope was to remain serving as pastor until his 50th anniversary of priesthood which would have come about in 2026.
Father Skenderovic began his priestly ministry in Niagara Falls at St. Joseph Church in 1976 and from there he held parochial vicar appointments at other parishes, including St. Christopher Church in Tonawanda and Our Lady of Help of Christians in Cheektowaga and St. John the Baptist in Alden. Before coming to St. Raphael, Father Skenderovic was the pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Elba and St. Anthony Church in Batavia.
With a journey in ‘Faith and Grace’, then Bishop Edward Kmiec assigned him to the newly merged parishes of Sacred Heart and St. Teresa in Niagara Falls in 2008. After 32 years, he had come full circle back to the Falls and began his work at the newly formed St. Raphael Parish on March 31, 2008 when from the start he found the parishioners to be warm and welcoming despite the parish upheaval they were then experiencing. Father Ivan stated, “We have had sad times together when we have buried our beloved dead (157 funerals) and joyful times with the baptisms of many babies and children (137), the celebrations of Reconciliation, First Communion (138) and Confirmation (209). Occasionally, I have been privileged to officiate at a marriage ceremony (14). Thank you for including me in the important celebrations that mark the life of your families. I shall always remember you fondly. May you be blessed abundantly with God’s good graces.”
There have been big changes taking place within the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and many priests were asked to submit their resignations only because they had reached the age of 75 years. Folks were not happy about the bishop’s new plan. However, irony comes with the known fact that there is a shortage of priests as it stands within the diocese.
I personally felt, to quote William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” ‘Something is rotten in the state of Denmark,’ which simply put, infers something doesn’t seem to be at all right, or fair in what has taken place! For even our own much-loved head of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Francis is now still serving at the Vatican and well into His mid-80s. This is in itself somewhat of a contradiction that many Catholics are having a difficult time comprehending. But things continue to move forward in the way of change and ‘progress’ as this period of adjustment within the church moves into reality at a great pace.
Father Ivan had been doing an exemplary job during his decade and a half tenure serving as pastor at St. Raphael. He was totally instrumental in continuously keeping parish finances from being in the red, and as things now stand, Father saw to it that even of this date the parish is current on all bills and responsibilities and owing to no one!
Just as, if not more importantly, Father Ivan prided himself on his accessibility to the St. Raphael “Parish Family”. There were numerous occasions in the last 15 years that Father ‘dropped everything’ to anoint someone in the last stages of life and administer ‘last rites’. My own Dad, who had spent his last few remaining days at Niagara Hospice in Lockport was a case that hit home. I telephoned Father during some rather blustery, inclement weather in early December 2019 and asked if he would come to pray with me over Dad and anoint him and give last rites as my Dad was now close to death I believed. Father Ivan rushed from the Rectory in Niagara Falls to Hospice House and was at my Dad’s side in less than 20 minutes and together we said prayers as Dad was being anointed. It was for me a forever memorable experience. A day later Dad had passed away and Father Skenderovic came through with a beautiful and profound funeral mass at St. Raphael a couple days later as we lovingly said our final goodbyes.
I, as so many other saddened parishioners, are feeling somewhat abandoned by our “shepherd’ through no fault of his own. With Father Ivan Skenderovic’s untimely departure, we are all thankful for his loving and loyal service which he so genuinely brought to St. Raphael Parish. He will be missed.
And so, as the ‘torch is passed’, we welcome with much hope and affection in our hearts, our new Pastor, Father Luke Uebler, as well as Father Daniel Young who will serve as Senior Parochial Vicar and newly appointed Deacon John Phillips. As a loving “Parish Family”, we warmly now offer extended arms to each of them.
