There is a car commercial featuring football great Tom Brady which defines how so many drivers of today have that same ‘adrenalin rush’ to just “keep on going,” whether it be for Brady on the football field or cruising along in an automobile.
“You want to just go with it!” he says. In the piece Brady is revealing to an ‘analyst’ his inner thoughts about driving in a new vehicle with no destination in mind.
Witnessing the sight and sound of too many Niagara Falls drivers ‘flying down the street’, they too often appear to have the same desire to ‘just go with it!’ Living on a side street that should be somewhat quiet and serene, I’ve observed it’s often far from it. Vehicles of all types race on by periodically 24/7 and not always taking into account the possibility of young children or pets or even senior citizens quite unexpectedly darting out into the road. Some barely, if at all, abide by the stop sign at the corner intersection at Weston and 29th.
I have noticed large commercial vehicles are just as guilty as all types of automobiles; and as are motorcyclists going way too fast for their own safety and that of others down a suburban side street … Then onto the fast-moving open highway a fierce ‘competition’ takes place and “survival of the fittest” comes into play.
Our very existence each day places us in a Greek tragedy-like scenario of ‘fate’ vs. ‘free will’. Is it ‘fate’ (‘the will of God’) or ‘free will’ that steers us along to do the things and make the decisions we do while driving along? British science fiction author Sir Walter C. Clarke states, “You can’t have it both ways. You can’t have both free will and a benevolent ‘higher power’ who protects you from yourself.” So is it through an act of God we just may happen to be in the ‘wrong’ place at the ‘right’ time? If so, it is through no fault of their own, someone is going to be ‘victimized’ when ‘their time’ suddenly comes. Or is it all just a question of flipping a coin?
Driving cannot be entrusted to just anyone. It is not for the nervous or faint of heart! Yet it seems there are a lot of drivers who fall into various categories of ‘wrong-doing’ because every ‘on the road’ occasion for them is an anxiety-prone ordeal. Crazy and totally unacceptable driving is all around us everywhere.
Some of those texting while driving possess an almost annoying arrogance or casualness and an air of confidence that they are doing nothing ‘wrong’ zooming on by, or ‘standing there’ stopped because they are too absorbed in their messaging. I am talking about the texters so often in a vehicle at the front of the line of cars who fail to move when the traffic light changes to green, or when they have the ‘right of way’ because they are not paying attention to their driving. Texting has no safe place while driving or at a stop light. Texting on the road CAN be deadly! A mile down the road an unsuspecting driver in a shiny new vehicle in the matter of a few seconds thus becomes ‘targeted’ by a complete stranger’s matter of default. And it’s over. The end result perhaps already ‘determined’ as to what the outcome will be.
Keeping your eyes on the road peeled for signs that are posted for a reason and paying close attention to speed limit can make a big difference, though there are times many of us ‘overshoot’ the designated speed whether consciously or unconsciously. Those who like to ‘floor’ their vehicle to make it through a traffic light and do so by the ‘skin of their teeth’ need to remember that amber-colored light signifies caution. Everyone at some point in time has been guilty of it, trying to ‘beat’ a yellow light before it turns red.
On my side street I’ve observed speeding too often. Vehicles of all types, depending on the driver race on by, sometimes never obeying the stop sign on my corner. Garbage trucks and even school buses have been known to be just as guilty going way too fast down suburban streets, seen and heard doing so time and again. There is an occurrence that takes place even in the wee hours of the night when ‘phantom’ motorcyclists race down Hyde Park Boulevard at extremely high rates of speed. As I lay in bed at 3:17 a.m., I hear them go racing by at fast and furious, incredible speeds and I think to myself, “Someone out there in the dead of night has a death wish and is exercising their ‘free will’ getting a gigantic adrenalin rush at the same time and possibly is not going to reach their sought after destination.” Then I just might hear an ambulance as EMT’s rush by to the scene of a horrible accident as they with all the knowhow and compassion they have, scrape a body off the pavement and save a life — if it is God’s will to do so. Secretly and silently I keep a vigil for the poor soul, the probable stranger that kept me awake as ‘the victim’ is transported and being treated with perhaps multiple life-threatening injuries as time becomes of the essence. Could it be someone I know or have met? I wonder albeitly if they will live or die and, if conscious, how frightened they must be fearing and possibly being at death’s door.
