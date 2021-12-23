GAWEL: Anticipation: waiting for the 4 p.m. mail

Recently I thought about the strange and mysterious, perplexing phenomenon of the way memories often that we think have fallen along the wayside into the darkness of oblivion are still very much with us, stored in our “memory banks” only to once again resurface years, decades later perhaps in the wake of an unexpected topic of conversation that may come up, or by some other means. It is at these times that we probably are most grateful for the gift of knowledge we somewhere along the way acquired and have taken for granted — most likely in school, or possibly in a higher learning endeavor we experienced, or just in passing. As I get older though I truly realize that knowledge is priceless!
It happened to be one night watching “Jeopardy” that I correctly responded to what was a rather obscure question listed under the category of Drama in which immediate recall came to me. I was truthfully quite pleased with myself and grateful looking back on my college education as an English major. I remembered a play I had read long ago while enrolled in a Modern Drama course at NCCC, instructed by one of my unforgettable professors, Dr. J. Brandon Warden, a comedy/drama called “The 9:00 Mail” — a little play about a “crazed” man, not unlike myself, but who became obsessed with the idea and absolute need of receiving mail of any kind on a daily basis so much so that he commenced to writing letters and sending overdue notices, even billing himself just to satisfy that need! I have, however, far be it for me to say, not taken things quite to that extreme level.
One of the highlights of my own day is anxiously waiting for the arrival of the 4 p.m. mail. It's been this way with me for a long time, going back to my youth. I always anticipated some sort of gigantic, unexpected surprise, perhaps in the way of a great windfall that was blown my way, but which unfortunately has yet to come. It's just a little bit tortuous on Sundays and holidays when no deliveries are made.
Truth be told, the vast majority of the time my wife and I receive too much mail, mostly what can be considered junk, or something from someone, some person, outfit, or agency asking for a handout. We don't at all mind giving to a charity cause that is close to our hearts. And there are many of them. But then there are ones that come out of the woodwork we've never even heard of that show up endlessly too and, of course, all the bills that forever keep arriving. It just doesn't end!
The Christmas season can be the epitome of receiving ever so pleasant surprises with the arrival of the mail. My great anticipation of hearing from anybody and everybody I could ever hope to hear from during this joyous time of celebration can only be hoped to become a reality as holiday cards begin trickling in day by day. Unfortunately, things are no longer as they once were with this experience of delight. The desire to receive is ever so present in my mind, but numbers each year have begun dwindling drastically. Christmas time is the one designated season of the year left to acknowledge key people in my life, even those in “supporting roles.” I know that when I receive a card from someone, that individual is reaching out to ME, extending a personal heartfelt holiday wish. They take time out even if for a brief moment to think of ME and ME alone. And that is my intention when sending cards. It may be the only chance during the course of a year for me to step up to the plate and be the one to make the first move to extend warm greetings to all those folks who more than we are willing often to admit, need to know and believe they mean something to me.
Sending a holiday card demonstrates that we truly appreciate and cherish and value those in our lives in whatever capacity they may serve. It's hurtful and insulting to think there are individuals who send out a card only because they received one first. My response to that is: Why bother? It certainly isn't by any means a genuine and heartfelt gesture, but then instead becomes what they sometimes feel obligated to do, and that defeats the whole joyful concept and purpose of exchanging cards.
There was a time when I was growing up that during the Christmas “rush” there came for days on end in the mail an onslaught of holiday greeting cards and I would strategically sort them to decide which ones to open first. It was a tremendous thrill hearing from all these people that we (my family and I) apparently mattered to. Many people worry about the ever rising cost of postage and sending out cards when what they should be thinking about is how important in their lives relatives, friends, significant others, neighbors and old acquaintances have been over the years. These people matter, or at least once did and deserve some recognition if only this one important and meaningful time of the year. For without them our lives would have been vastly incomplete.
It's unfortunate and quite sad that too many people nowadays don't want to spend the money, or simply can't be bothered to take the time to perform this long time traditional holiday gesture of “connecting” with those folks that matter. Has the world become so cold and uncaring, so Scrooge-like and so just plain disinterested? There are those who have so much less than some of us, but who somehow are able to hold to this wonderful tradition and at the same time understand what the true meaning of Christmas is all about---to spread peace, love and joy wherever we can during this festive and most holy time of year. Applause to those truly special folks who take the time and expense to write to and send holiday greetings and cheer to our service men and women who can't make it home for the holidays and may be a world away serving our country. They are to be commended and blessed in keeping with old traditions and for remembering the true spirit of our Lord and all he stands for.
Ron Gawel is a Niagara Falls resident.
