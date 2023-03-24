She died valiantly at Hospice House in Lockport on July 20, 2011 after a 48-day battle with cancer and has been gone going on 12 years now. Recently it all came back to me after viewing the film classic, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” which brought me to another time, a true ‘deja vu’ experience. I hadn’t been able to bring myself to watch it for years and wasn’t sure I’d ever be able to again without my dear and very special friend. I chanced my emotions and did so the other night and I smiled though it saddened and pained me. Now four days later I am still humming that ever so catchy tune from the movie as they parade down Park Avenue wearing Halloween masks they playfully snatched.
We shared an unforgettable getaway in New York that March of 1976. It was a cold weekend and we were huddled together in a cozy wooden booth at the Canterbury House, a fine Medieval Period motifed eating establishment in Amherst at the time. The antiquated ambiance brought us both back to another time we hadn’t experienced. We happened to be there dining before we would be off to catch the latest Warren Beatty film, “Shampoo” and had just made the impetuous decision to do a three-day trip to “The City,” one of a thousand places on the globe I’d not yet been to. My frequent “femme fatale” companion, aka Lynn Fitzsimmons had previously raved about what a wondrous and exciting place it was. After earlier viewing “Breakfast at Tiffany’s, we had solidified the idea. We had previously declared it to be ‘our film.’
After a rigorous flight fighting a freak snow storm all the way we landed at LaGuardia and began our trek through the incredibly busy streets of New York at high speed in a cab which would turn out to be the ride from hell as he drove maniacally through lower Manhattan breaking ever traffic rule known to man in an effort to get us to our destination, Lynn’s cousin’s apartment where we would be staying. When we finally arrived, Lynn politely questioned our exhorbitant fare at which point the wild driver went ballistic. I actually had a vision of him pulling out a gun on us if we refused to pay up. With some reluctance we gave him his money and managed to get away with our lives as he practically threw our luggage at us and then sped off into the night swearing in a foreign tongue.
After a restful night in a tiny apartment of her cousin’s, we found ourselves up at the ungodly hour of 6:15 a.m. and by 7:48 a.m. headed down the four flights of stairs and began our exploration of this huge naked city. Finding an accessible restroom soon became a troublesome chore. We trekked countless blocks and finally hit upon the public library, and taking care of business, Lynn had stopped me before making a spectacle of myself, looking totally ridiculous by making me aware I’d been dragging underfoot a five foot long piece of toilet paper.
Later that morning we stopped at a street vendor to grab a sugary soft hot pretzel and proceeded walking through the awesome Central Park, still with some snow-covered trees. The scene fell nothing short of something that might appear on a Courier and Ives Christmas card. We could see the Tiffany and Co. building in the nearby distance. We strolled our way along Park Avenue as I whistled that unforgettable tune from the film that had Hepburn and Peppard’s characters slumming it playfully down Park Avenue wearing those Halloween masks. We joked about the nerve it must have taken for them to have done so in the faceless crowd.
Lynn and I stood there in all our glory a little mesmerized by the dynamic building before us. Moments later, we were standing outside peering through the same window where Audrey Hepburn stood in the movie taking in the wonderful and very costly items on display. Relishing that fine moment, we then moved on to the front of the store’s revolving doors and walked through them feeling a little perhaps hoyty-toyty as the elegance and glamour of the large store’s interior swallowed us up with its clean and fresh scent of leather and sweet fresh-cut flowers permeating the air in this all too sophisticated world of the rich and famous. Somehow we didn’t belong in this picture and felt like two proverbial bulls in a china shop! I was determined to buy my Mother something and found a small crystal vase nicely priced at $12.50. Inhaling one last look, we headed for the outer revolving doors in which we had first entered this ever so foreign world of silver and gold.
That afternoon we witnessed drama in real life as we walked into the path of a genuine bank robbery in progress at a Chase Manhattan Bank as two cops hightailed it after the robber as he dropped a bag of his stolen cash as bills began fluttering around everywhere and spectators were freely quickly retrieving them. We then moved well on our way to eat at an oriental restaurant with its rather bizarre Chinese modern furnishings and morning sickness green walls. The meal was exquisite and well made up for the eatery’s rather hideous interior.
Our last morning we took a final stroll through Central Park in which we engaged ourselves in a roller blading attempt which was no easy thing to do and paid a quick visit to the magnificent St. Patrick’s Cathedral to offer up a prayer. In the evening we had theater tickets for a performance of the acclaimed Broadway show, “Murder Among Friends” which had starred Jack Cassidy. The play was superbly acted, authentic down to the smallest detail in its execution, played out like a real murder had taken place on stage. It was cleverly directed and for a time I thought we in our balcony seats were suspects to the crime.
We had soaked up plenty of ‘local color’ those three whirlwind days of seeing and experiencing things we’d long remember and I now clearly understood and could better relate to the lyrics from the popular tune, “New York, New York.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.