“If you are lucky enough to have visited Paris as a young man, then ‘wherever you go for the rest of your life it stays with you’, for Paris is “A Movable Feast!”
— Ernest Hemingway
Such is the case when you finally encounter that one special locale that rises above all others. It happened to be about that time for a haircut and I decided to make a stop into a sophisticated-looking hair cutting establishment while driving down Pine Avenue. I had stumbled upon “Ron’s Place for Hair,” a long-known, iconic shop with a storefront facade that seemed to draw me into its world. I didn’t know then that I walked into visiting what was the beginning of a new hair-cutting experience, one I’d been searching for.
My monthly visits were to become “a movable feast” of sorts when considering the pleasure I was soon to derive from going there. Inside, there was an amicable rapport that erupted from among the ‘crew’ present. With a cordial welcoming environment, I was to recognize it for being an idyllic experience. Impeccably kept, with a refreshing ambience I found quickly, ‘Ron’s Place’ was a conglomeration of smiling friendly faces. It was a barber shop which not only gave me an expected great-looking haircut, but brought on some interesting and stimulating dialogue with a healthy supply of humor thrown in for good measure.
For much of my existence, going for a haircut had been somewhat of a chore; a necessity, a natural thing I needed to do as a monthly routine putting myself into the mindset and garner up the motivation to have the ‘deed’ simply done. I found most times for the ‘event’ to be like a long ‘moment of silence’. It was all rather impersonal, awkward and forced. There were most times decent haircuts along the way, but my span of time there was a somewhat ‘insufferable’ experience as words were rarely exchanged.
Ron’s Place founder and longtime owner Ron Muckley sadly is gone now having passed away in April 2022. Originally from England, with his winning personality and dry, offbeat sense of humor, he possessed a wonderful and quite memorable authentic English accent and a full head of hair as white as newly fallen morning snow, sporting a fine-tuned flat top impeccably crafted by one of ‘his own’ in the Pine Avenue shop. His memory still lovingly lives on as his barber chair left vacant perhaps signifies Ron’s spiritual presence where he once stood and diligently worked for close to 50 years at what he was a master at. The “torch has been passed” to the capable hands of Mark Hagar, a likable, savvy, astute businessman and always an engaging conversationalist. There is a relaxed, easy-going tone to his newly acquired enterprise.
Mark now works with four talented and creative barbers who are every inch professional, each one of them committed to always achieving a goal of perfection and customer satisfaction. I choose to go with a closely cropped flat top, and coincidentally, worn as stated, by the shop’s late founder who shares not only the same name as do I, but same birth date as well. My personal barber, Dave Robinson, much a perfectionist, known by me personally as the “flat top king,” does the honor of making me look and feel good. He is a cool and calm, knowledgeable, sports-minded guy who is laid back and easy to talk with. Getting a cut from him has become an enjoyable, if not exhilarating event.
In his neck of the woods on the upper level, Dave shares the spotlight with the shop’s solitary master beautician, Maria Faso, a personable, rather charming lady and talented at cutting and styling hair who knows well how to use in her own chic way a comb and a pair of scissors and some gel.
John Sebring, a genuinely nice, outgoing guy, also very sports oriented and often a bit zany, has a ‘delectable’ sense of humor with a at times uncanny flair for sharing a new joke when appropriate, and is much in command when it comes to utilizing his much varied hair cutting talents and techniques. Finally, there is the newest addition to the five person group ensemble, Nick Nevzorov, who possesses a congenial, laidback and charismatic presence and continues to learn from the best of them. He is scoring big points with his own unique skills as a barber.
If you enjoy being a part of some uplifting, intelligent dialogue and desire a pleasant and enlightening 33 minute experience to shake up your day, check out Ron’s Place and discover an exciting new look and a forever changed attitude about hair cutting establishments as the friendly crew bids adieu and you much look forward to what will assuredly be the next time around.
