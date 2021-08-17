GAWEL: All in the name of 'progress

Change for better or worse as it is is a big part of our lives. Progress well thought through for economic growth and development purposes and all around betterment of the community can be an important part of change. But all too often it isn't what we the public want or agree with and it could well be in many minds a poorly thought through decision. A big part of change frequently involves demolition, the departure of the often loved famous and familiar. Some places it's just hard to say goodbye to in the name of progress. Page's “Home of the Whistle Pig” was just such a place. With the recent demolition of the once so well-known Page's property, one of the city's best loved unique eateries from out of the past, came the end of an era. I sadly observed it all while stopped at the traffic light on Military and Porter roads watching through all the dust and rubble as it came crashing down falling into a great wasted heap. Meandering through my mind just then there were a host of childhood memories of the familiar kiddie rides that I so enjoyed growing up and that iconic, ever so popular and never to be forgotten custard stand, a gigantic part of the Page's experience!
On my drive home I couldn't help but think of other local landmarks that in my mind wrongfully went the sad way of the wrecker's ball. I was shocked at and hated the decision to tear down the beloved alma mater of so many, the Lasalle Senior High School back in 2000 where I had started my teaching career subbing and where thousands of local residents had attended four memorable years of their higher education and experienced unforgettable social and athletic events that would never leave them upon graduation. I always felt there somehow could have been another alternative, a way around demolishing that school which had only opened its doors on March 25, 1957.
To continue, there was the removal a while back of the once ultra modern and luxurious very popular Beverly Lanes bowling alley where hundreds of residents passed endless hours of pleasure and enjoyed socializing in the extravagant game place that catered to the sports-minded. I can myself recall bowling my highest game ever of 179 there. At the familiar snack bar I tried my first ever cherry and soon to follow chocolate coke, both of which would forever stay with me. And at the dimly lit sultry bar I shared a drink with a stranger who would eventually become a friend for life. Quite apparently, the ultimate removal of Lasalle Senior and Beverly Lanes were indeed all in the name of the city's progress.
Long before the above fell into the realm of oblivion I painfully remember as a mere boy the destruction years earlier of the entire run of Falls Street, by far most notably in 1972 the leveling of those beautiful, elegant theaters, the Strand (built in 1921)and Cataract (built in 1909), true city landmarks constructed by our “lost generation”. These were among my favorite places to visit on that unforgettable boulevard where I often spent hours inside those great velvet-draped walls viewing movie magic from where else but Hollywood the dream factory while freely exercising my overactive imagination to new heights. Memories still abound of friends from another time that I remember viewing film classics within those never to be forgotten theater venues where I grew up watching all those Walt Disney animated and comedy features and also where I first saw Sean Connery portraying James Bond, experienced sprawling film epics like “Ben-Hur” and “The Ten Commandments”, sailed on mythological adventures with “Jason and the Argonauts" and in “The 7th Voyage of Sinbad”, witnessed Joan Crawford up against Bette Davis in the psychological horror of “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?”, enjoyed some great comic relief with “Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation” and “It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World”, romped with the Beatles in “A Hard Day's Night” and finally, crossed the country of those turbulent 60s with Jack Nicholson in “Easy Rider” which would, in fact, be my final visit to the Strand before its untimely demise.
As if bidding adieu to the original Falls Street wasn't enough, there then came in the name of progress and re-beautifying of our city the new Falls Street “walking mall” featuring the incomparable, ever so beautiful, breath taking Wintergarden. It was a wondrous and exciting place to always visit. But after just a few short years, something went terribly wrong and suddenly before our eyes we were witnessing the demolition of that awesome Wintergarden structure too in all its gorgeous glory and now gone without a trace!
And there were closings as well which I totally never understood. The now boarded-up and ugly eyesore of the once beautiful and thriving Summit Park Mall which we watched deteriorate slowly into oblivion and fall by the wayside was like watching a friend slowly dying of an incurable cancer as one store after another closed, vanished from view and withdrew its presence from the ever-loved and popular shopping site and its final eventual closing with the departure of Sears and the Bon Ton which were the final straw and a very bitter pill to have to swallow for many in having to let go and say goodbye to these popular stores and then to think back of that entire once thriving shopping delight that flourished so in the '70s. How could this one time bustling shopping center community of diverse stores and attractions and businesses have been allowed to go completely under? I remember frequently visiting the all too familiar favorite places I'd go to wandering through the likes of Spencer Gifts, Walden books, Recordland and becoming fashion conscious walking through His Place, seeing memorable films like“Jaws” and “The Deer Hunter” at the theaters there and often eating at McCrory and York Steak House.
Finally, I ask myself whatever became of all the night spots so prominent in Niagara Falls in the '70s? There were the popular hangouts of places like Cousin's Lounge, The Library, Daddy's, J.P. Morgan's, Captain Jack's, The Hitching Post, The Winery, Alfie's, among others. They all seem to have disappeared, just fallen through the cracks and faded into oblivion (perhaps in the name of change and progress). Where and what do young people now go and do on Friday and Saturday nights in our city? Just wondering!
Ron Gawel is a Niagara Falls resident.
