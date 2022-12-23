Imagine a Christmas Eve night more than 40 years ago. 1980. Picture the living room inside a modest Niagara Falls home on Dermot Drive where a fire is soon to be burning in a hearth and a freshly cut tree already impeccably decorated stands tall as the main attraction. and the unmistakable aroma of freshly baked anise cookies emanates from the kitchen. It is a Wednesday which feels like a Saturday night as it does every Christmas Eve. The family attends 5 o’clock mass at Sacred Heart Church and cheerfully exchanges various holiday greetings while in attendance with many unknown, but familiar faces. As always, it is a blessed and joyous occasion of holiday celebration. Prominent Christmas hymns echo harmoniously throughout. Father James Browne gives an inspirational message of hope in his homily.
Then, the warmth and closeness of my semi dysfunctional family kicks in at home. Christmas Eve in our house has always been the more enjoyable part of the festive holiday. The family watches together the Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye & Rosemary Clooney iconic, “White Christmas” which has become a tradition year after year. Also, as is the case every year, we (Mom, Dad, and sister Eunice) decide to break open one Christmas gift each on this night when the movie finishes. I am crazy about a deep purple wool sweater I actually purchased for myself. Mom is thrilled to death with opening up Engelbert Humperdinck’s Christmas album and to her delight I play it for her. Dad is shyly overwhelmed upon opening a gift that unveils more than a dozen boxer shorts from an unknown source. Nobody’s talking! and Eunice is beside herself upon opening her gift of an ultimate double VHS pair of cassettes of her all time favorite movie, “Gone With the Wind” in which she has always pictured herself as that irascible vixen Scarlett.
The evening is still young and another Christmas Eve tradition falls into place as sister Eunice and I go back to the television to watch for the umpteenth time the cartoon classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and follow that up with viewing the best ever version of “A Christmas Carol”, the 1951 black and white adaptation of the classic Dickens story featuring the incomparable British actor, Alister Sim portraying the miserly Scrooge. We comment that every time we watch the film, we pick up something new in it. Christmas Day will be less memorable except for the holiday feast of a ham dinner Mom has worked on preparing and the mince pie Dad’s mouth is already watering for. It all turns out to be a happily ever after kind of holiday now come and gone as we look forward to another year.
1981. Thursday, December 24. Another Christmas Eve night and a very unexpected non traditional one. Mom is sick in bed, now ailing for three months. She seems to be getting worse as each day passes. We hover around her bedside trying to comfort her and helplessly try to see to her needs. On Christmas Day she is practically too sick to do anything but breathe. Mom is very weak and can just barely able to speak above a struggling whisper. I overhear my Dad tell her he thinks she needs more blood. I fear she is dying. Dad decides to call the ambulance to take Mom back to the hospital where she spent six weeks. In the ER waiting room I hear the doctor somberly tell Dad, “This could be it.” My heart sinks to its all time lowest level. The lateness of the hour on this Holy Night is somewhat surreal. By Saturday morning she has lapsed into a coma. Relatives and friends trickle in to her hospital room to make their goodbyes and pay their final tributes and to show their support to the family. Eunice and my younger sister, Meggie home from Florida are present along with Dad and myself. We are emotionally raw! Devastated at the thought of what is soon to come.
It is a truly sad and somber time as she would leave us that following Sunday morning. We all have our private moments. At home, I suddenly am able to picture now the manger on the mantle and Nativity come alive as Mom is now there in the holy setting, looking on at Baby Jesus in the cradle kneeling beside Mary and Joseph, along with all the others. The Shepherds and Three Wise Men are all there. It is a Christmas memory; a dreamlike reverie that will never leave me.
Christmas Eve 1982. A year later and Mom’s absence is ever so noticeable. The kitchen is in darkness and there are no trays or tins of delectable smelling baked cookies on the counters waiting to be consumed by guests. The holiday tree looks almost pathetically barren. Mom is still very much missed, as she always put her heart into the holiday with the impeccable decorating of the tree, lights outside, glass wax figures on the front picture window and the baking of her luscious assortment of cookies and tarts, which 41 years later I am still in Mom’s behalf getting great compliments on. All are missing from what has always been a familiar holiday scene.
Christmas morning the phone rings and it is a close friend just down a couple blocks who has invited me to Christmas brunch. I make the decision to go. The brunch party givers Bob and Jeannine Scibilia meet me at the front door and welcome me to their morning holiday soiree. I see present several other friends and acquaintances, the most notable of whom is sweet Carol Romano. It is a wonderful time. Joyful and uplifting, mingling and spreading dormant holiday cheer that was bottled up with a house full of warm people, yet inside my heart still aches and yearns for my missing Mom as I suddenly starkly think of her buried in the cold ground and then all she stood for during the holidays.
Over the next 25 years, Christmas would never again be the same, but there would be many more Christmas memories and more brunches to mask the sadness that comes with the holidays after the loss of a loved one. Sadly, the brunches would eventually cease to be, but all those past Christmas’s are fondly, but somehow bitter sweetly remembered.
In the years down the road more sadness comes during the holidays. It was on Thanksgiving Day 2018 that dear friend Carol would meet her untimely passing after a courageous battle with cancer. The following year, my Dad died on Dec. 5 after making it to 100. He ran a good race and led a good clean life. I can’t complain and count my blessings. and in 2020, Bob’s great adventure ended on Jan. 17. My closest of buddies, Bob would succumb to a year-long battle with brain cancer. Always bringing with him hope, optimism and the wisdom of a healthy lifestyle, he possessed a special gift for love and great interest in all people always finding the good in them.
They may now be gone, but the memory of the way we were at Christmas will forever live on in my heart.
