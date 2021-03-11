FROM THE VALLEY: Wonderful guy in the neighborhood

It was a time before cell phones, answering machines and caller ID. Whenever the telephone rang, you’d pick it up and say hello without any idea who or what to expect from the other end.
It was the mid-to-late 1980s when I got such a call. I answered and a voice at the other end said, “Hi, Tom, it’s Brian Blair.”
Brian was my mother and father’s neighbor in Tampa, Florida. I had never met him, but had heard enough to know that he and his wife, Toni, were exceptionally kind to my folks. When I heard his voice on the phone, it was like I was talking to an old friend.
“I’m on my way to Buffalo,” he explained, “and was wondering if you and your family want to meet me there tomorrow night at the Auditorium?!” (The “Aud,” as it was known locally, was not only the home of the Sabres and the Buffalo Braves, it served as a venue for other events, such as professional boxing and wrestling.)
And Brian was involved in just that: he was a professional wrestler in the WWF at the time. I started watching him on TV after my parents told me who he was. And fortunately, one of my neighbor’s two sons, Walter, was a huge fan of the sport, a walking/talking wrestling-o-pedia sort. After he heard me talk about Brian, he brought over a stack of magazines featuring stories and pictures of him. That’s where I got my crash course on who and what the sport was all about. I was impressed. (With both Brian and Walter.)
I told Brian that, yes, we’d be there — and thanks for the invite. Unfortunately, my wife decided it best if she stayed home with our young daughter, Melissa. “Take the boys and have fun,” she suggested. So, along with our sons Paul and Eric, I thought it would be a good idea to take Walter and his brother, Kenny. They were all good friends and in their early to mid teens; I knew they’d get a kick out of it.
Brian said he’d never been at the Aud before but instructed us to look for a “back entrance” of sorts and wait for him inside. Fairly vague instructions, but understandable since he didn’t know the layout.
We got there early and wandered around like lost sheep until we found a door near the driveway that led down and into the building. It was a double door, glass type with bar handles on the inside that you’d push on to unlock. Naturally, it was locked, but we could see inside where a small foyer was. There were stairs going up one side and a wide tunnel-like walkway on the other. We waited until a worker inside happened to walk by and pounded on the door to get his attention. He opened it slightly and I explained our situation. He simply shrugged his shoulders, let us in and walked away. So we stood there, just inside the door, hoping we were in the right area.
It turned out we were. After about 20 minutes various people started to come to the door, one at a time. And since it was still locked on the outside, we pushed the handle to let them in, I could tell by the deer-in-the-headlight look on Walter’s face that he recognized these folks. They were well-known wrestlers to anyone half-familiar with the sport.
I’d ask “Who’s that?” and he’d answer in reverential tones ...
“That’s the Iron Sheik!”
“That’s Ivan Putski!”
“That’s Sergeant Slaughter.”
Most of them nodded hello and said thank you. And headed down the long tunnel to our left.
Then something massive approached the door; it blocked the glare from the street lights outside. I asked to no one in particular, “What is that?”
To which Walter responded, “That’s Andre the Giant!”
One of the boys bounded over and pushed the door open. Oh my, such a massive human being. And yet, through the warm glint in his eyes, it was easy to detect a kind, gentle soul inside. He nodded and smiled appreciatively. I watched as he, in obvious pain, slowly ambled down the passageway. There was a sense of weariness about him that rang contrary to the image of the relentless warrior he portrayed in the ring.
That’s when the curtain was pulled back and a layer of pro wrestling was laid bare for me to see. I could see that, after the lights and cameras go off and the crowds go home, there was a price to pay. The gladiator mystique was a thin layer of cosmetics made from clever marketing and dedicated soldiers willing to tow the line when the promoter yelled action.
It was a hard and dangerous way to make a living. I didn’t feel pity, though, I felt respect. Respect for the work ethic of these people. They commit themselves to a goal that can be reached only through steely determination and hard work. In addition to their physical strength, the personal strength of character commands genuine admiration and noteworthy praise. Kudos to all of them.
I digress. And then there he was: I recognized Brian with that infectious grin as he approached the door. He was running late. He came in, we hugged and I introduced him to my young posse. He told us to follow him so he could grab passes for the whole gang.
As we scurried along, I asked him how he got the black eye. He laughed, and said, “My buddy, Paul, threw me out of the ring last night in Syracuse.” Paul was “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. The two of them, good friends, were riding in a car together, traveling the northeast circuit, and often faced off against each other inside, and apparently outside, the ropes.
It was a great night. Brian won his match. The kids had a super time. And I finally got to meet — no slight to Orndorff’s Mr. Wonderful intended — my parents’ Mr. Wonderful Neighbor ... Brian Blair.
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
It’s about time they put B. Brian Blair in the wrestling Hall of Fame. He deserves it. Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.