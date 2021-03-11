FROM THE VALLEY: Wonderful guy in the neighborhood

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. Windy. High 61F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.