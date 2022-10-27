With the weather as nice at it’s been the last couple of days, I’ve taken advantage of the situation and had my morning coffee in the backyard. It’s a nice place to kick-start the day and contemplate on what’s important in life. Counting one’s blessings is at the top of that list.
What better way and time to do that?! A window of opportunity before the thunder of traffic drowns out the sounds of the gentle breeze softly whistling through the trees, as it coaxes the leaves from their lofty perch; and before the constant wail of barking dogs nullifies the chatter of the critters scampering below?!
I watched in amusement as the squirrels hustled about in search of a winter’s stash; and felt a sense of jealousy as I watched the birds frolic, with little or no care about the woes of the world.
And Mother Nature has outdone herself again with the plethora of colors she’s mixed on her palette. She’s adroitly placed dabs of amber, crimson and russet in just the right places to put even the most restless souls at peace.
While being caught up in the moment, I noticed my winterized boat, tucked-and-wrapped for the season, further back on the property’s edge. I was reminded of the just-ended summer, at the St. Lawrence River. Back then, at this time of the day, I’d be out fishing; and not thinking of writing schmaltzy stuff like I’m doing now. So I ask myself: What in the hell am I talking about?
It was nice while it lasted but I think it’s time to move on, drop the sentimentality and get back to my cretin-mentality. So be it. Let’s roll. Speaking of the boat ...
It was mid-August when life-long and hometown friend, Bob Halpin and I finally got to together to go fishing, again. I say “again” because it’s something we used to do a lot. But over the past decade, much has happened. and as a result, we haven’t been able to ‘hook’ up. We got out only once this year, but it was worth the wait and, as usual, Bob was Bob. I’ll explain momentarily.
To clarify: It’s not that my friend and I have not seen each other over the years, it’s just that we haven’t fished together. Golfed? Yes. Fished? No. But trust me, there’s nothing funny about our golf. So we’ll just stick with the fishing side of things. Can I get an ‘Amen’ on that?!
A little history/backstory about our relationship. We get along because of our common interests: Classic sitcoms, the Beatles and music of that generation, and the ability to not take life too seriously. We are Ralph Kramden, Ed Norton, Bud Abbott and Lou Costello rolled into one. We amuse each other. It’s as simple as that. That’s not a bad thing, right?
When we fish, we usually finish each other sentences with a comical twist. and then, we’d chuckle like it’s the funniest thing we’d ever heard. In fact one year, we even broke the laugh-meter that comes installed in most boats. Okay, I went a little too far with that. In fact, I don’t even know what it means.
Anyhow, the morning of our long-awaited excursion out onto the river, I had the boat ready to go. Bob was supposed to be there, at my place, at precisely 7:00 AM … til noon. Bob is not usually punctual, so I like to give him some leeway. Of course, he showed up about 1:00. It was good to see he hadn’t changed.
When he finally arrived, I knew it was going to be a fun day. I started laughing the moment he stepped out of his truck. He had a shirt on with a picture of Floyd, the barber, from the Andy Griffith Show on the front. The image was completely in pink. Below the picture it had the name of a rock band. It said … “Pink Floyd.” Classic Bob. It was hilarious.
And, yes, if you must know, back in the old days when we went out to fish, we took beer with us. Note: We were, of course, totally responsible. In fact, we weren’t allowed to open one until we had a fish in the boat. It was a strict rule. Nary a can would be popped open nor a bottle cap removed until we put a fish on the stringer. We promised that to our wives. and we always adhered to that pledge. We were true-blue, loyal to our word. We didn’t, however, tell our wives that we also took a fish out in the boat with us. Was that bad? Should we have not done that?
It was a great day. and it was topped off with some nice fish. Bob, who is sort of a fish-whisperer, noted that he sensed something about the bass we caught. “Their makeup has changed over the last several years.” Not knowing what he meant, he explained “their instincts and river-smarts have been failing them.”
I asked him how he knew that. He said, “Because even we caught them.” Hmm, good point. Or as Floyd would “Ohhh, that’s g-o-o-o-d.”
How can you not love the guy?! Count him in as a blessing.
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
