FROM THE VALLEY: Twist and trout

This time of the year brings back some fond memories. For years my friend Dave and I, along with our late buddy Fran, would eagerly await April 1st, the opening day of trout season. That meant it was time for our annual trip to the Southern Tier, to a place nestled in the rolling hills and thick woods called Rattlesnake Creek.
And, yes, when I first heard that name, I stepped back and said … “Rattlesnake? What'chu talkin' ' bout, Willis?” After being told that the few rattlers which are there usually don't come out until the heat of summer, I agreed to go. But not without with an uneasy feeling rooted in the less-than-reassuring word “usually.”
Nonetheless, Fran's uncle Brent lived in the area and had told him about native trout that populated a local stream. That stream was a winding brook that worked its way down and around its namesake, Rattlesnake Hill. If anyone knew about wildlife in the area, it was Brent. The veteran outdoorsman's nickname was “Trapper,” a well-earned title for obvious reasons.
The day's fishing trip became our yearly excuse to pack our gear and a cooler of refreshments, and head south for some good ol' boys' bonding. Guys bond and women … I have no idea what women do.
We soon realized, on the first excursion, that because of the heavy brush and narrowness of the creek, a conventional fly rod was impractical. Not to mention, none of us was adept at the artful technique of using one, especially after downing several precautionary gulps from a flask of snake-bite medicine. (I'm sticking with that description.) We used regular poles.
Disclosure: No, we didn't drive home immediately after our time outdoors with "medicine" in our system. Sure, we were a little crazy back then, but not reckless. We usually stopped at a bar for several hours before hitting the road. (I joke, no? Why? Because that's … comedy!)
Fran was a chip off of his uncle's block. Dave was no different. As hunters, they knew their way around the woods. Me? I was a fisherman; I knew that bait presentation was the key to catching fish. Together, we thought our combined skills would produce results.
Because of the dense woods, creekside accessibility was limited. As a result, we'd split up. Thinking ahead, Dave brought along a newly-marketed item: a flip-type cell-phone, just in case one of us got lost.
But that did little good. First, there was no reception in the area and second, he was the only one with a phone. But we did have several flasks of whatever. Or did I mention that?
On one of our trips, we were about half way home after a long day in the woods when we decided to stop and get a burger. We'd just sat down when Fran realized he left his expensive flask on a tree stump back at the creek. Dave said he'd call Brent and ask if he was in the area, to take a look around. Good idea. Only problem was, Dave couldn't find his phone. That was missing, too. Unfortunately, we were too far away to go back and search. We chalked it up as a loss. You win a few, you lose a few.
About six months after that particular trip, Fran called Dave and me. He said his Uncle Brent was in town and wanted us to come over and say "hi." We went. We were sitting around Fran's kitchen table chit-chatting when Trapper (Brent) started to tell us a story.
“Guys,” he said, “about a week ago, I was in the woods behind my house. There, I came across the largest, most humongous rattlesnake I've ever seen. I'm talking monstrous. But there was something wrong with it. It acted weird.”
“Wow!” Dave said. He gets excited easily.
“He'd coil up as if to strike and then fall over. Very strange. It made a move toward me and I had no choice but to shoot the son-of-a-(you know what).”
“I boil and feed wild stuff like that to my beagles,” Trapper explained, “but when I picked it up, it smelled like alcohol. I think the damn thing was drunk! Not only that,” he added, “he had this in his mouth.”
He then leaned over the table and handed Fran the screw-on top to the same prized flask he'd lost. We were shocked. But Trapper wasn't done.
“While I was gutting it,” he went on, “I hit something hard in the stomach area.”
To our total astonishment, Trapper reached into his coat pocket and pulled out a cellphone. It was Dave's. The one he'd lost in the woods. Trapper slid it across the table. We stared at it like it was something from another planet.
Slowly, gathering his wits, Dave picked the up the phone and gently pried it open. You could have knocked us over with a feather when the thing sprang to life. Not only was it still working, but against anything imaginable, it started to beep. It was an incoming text message.
Dave said he couldn't handle it: “Tom, you read it. I'm spooked beyond belief.” I said OK. I pressed the button and read aloud exactly what it said ...
“April Fool!”
And that's the way it almost happened … from the Valley.
