FROM THE VALLEY: Titleist 1, 2, 3 and … fore!

This past Sunday I went golfing for the first time this year. The weather was great. I expected it to be in the low 90s but it was even higher. Ah, I'm talking about my score now.
Everything started out fine; I was rolling right along as if the seasonal layoff had never let the rust in. And then it happened — it always does — I had to go hit my second shot. OK, the first one wasn't that great either. By the way, I'm the only guy who can mistakenly hit someone else's ball off the first tee.
We started at noon, when some of the usual gang of the Ten O'Clock Hacker Society assembled for our first get-together. Just so there's no confusion about the 12 o'clock tee-time versus the Ten O'Clock name, we figured it would be warmer this time of the year, rather than our usual 9:37 start.
One of the regulars didn't show up, I was told, because of his bad slice. What's the big deal, I wondered, we all have that problem. “Yeah,” someone said, “ but he got his from a table saw. (Heal quickly, Rich.) True story. Been there, done that, by the way.
Our good friend Dr. Gerry Lamont was also missed. He's been home trying to figure out how to spend all the money he's won from his nemesis, Mr. Bruce Foley, over the past several years. (“It's not the amount, it's the direction of the flow,” so sayeth the good Doc.)
“Casino” Butch played but hesitated at first. “It (the temperature) better be in the 60s, otherwise it's too cold for me.” This from a guy who spent the freezing winter months ice-fishing with his son David, and cold November days sitting in a tree stand for hours on end to hunt deer. David also played on Sunday.
I rode with the very low-key Mark. Mark's inability to complain about things is contrary to the rest of the group's standard-operating-procedure of blaming every bad shot on any and everything from the fake news media to the California wildfires. Fantastic guy. Also in our foursome was gentleman-personified, Mr. Greg “Eh?” Budd.
Greg rode with D.C. And D.C. is the only guy I know who was vaccinated with a phonograph needle. The man has his own cart for a reason. He could talk the ears off 10 acres of corn. I think his tongue and vocal cords are on steroids. And that just might be against the rules of riding in a golf cart with someone, ergo, his own cart. But, most importantly, D.C. is the kind of friend who's always there for you when you need him. Great guy.
Rounding out Sunday's group were “Mr. Consistent,” the cookie-man, Steve B, his partner, the ever-stealth ball striker, the “K-man” Kevin and avid player Ronnie. Ronnie is younger and walks so he doesn't have to listen to any of the bovine fodder that flows naturally from the older guys. Also gracing us with his presence was all-around nice-guy Mike Paul.
Of course, Jim “Covidberry” joined the group and told us how much he loved his new Taylor-Made golf clubs. Asked why, Jim quipped, “I can throw them about 20 yards farther than my last set.”
And I already told you about Foley, Mr. Happy-Go-Lucky himself. He was there. But seriously, folks, I ride him pretty hard in this space, but he can't be that bad a guy. After all, he's a vet (Marines) and loves his dog, Sam. Then again …
One guy who didn't play with us, but I'd be remiss if I didn't give him a shout-out, is Brett Decker, a.k.a: Mr. Do-it-all. Brett is the glue that holds the club (Shelridge) together. A personable, hard-working guy, Brett deserves tremendous credit for our ability to just "go play golf." Another round of applause goes to groundskeeper Michael Tross. Great job, Mike.
Also about golf: I'm looking forward to playing up in the North Country, Ogdensburg area, with my brothers Tim and Mike and friends: Bob, Opie, Mac-the-Mulligan machine, my man Doc Shea and his posse, led by the indomitable Don Ramie et al.
A golf joke or two: Our course is tough. I was playing the long par 3, eighth hole with a new member. I teed up and plunked my new ball right into the creek. I pulled out another new ball, re-teed and proceeded to plop that one in the drink as well. Five more times, same result. Finally, the newcomer said, “Excuse me, but why don't you use an old ball?” I said, “I've never had one.”
Seriously, our course is so tough, I lost three Titleists in the ball wash just yesterday. (Insert rim-shot here.)
I'm done. Remember, if you golf, keep your head down and your chin up.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.