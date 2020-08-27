FROM THE VALLEY: This is almost the whole story

I took a couple weeks off from writing From The Valley to go to my modest cottage, the Labor Camp, on the St. Lawrence River. A relaxing break? Not me, pal. I took the four-plus-hour trip just to put on a blue-striped prison uniform and the matching brimless cap, strap a 50-pound ball to my ankle and mindlessly sledgehammer big rocks into smaller ones? Seriously.
Well, OK, maybe not seriously, but sometimes it feels that way.
Even though I'm known as Dr. Doolittle for several reasons (one being, my wife does about 110% of the work), the first day I was there I crawled under the camp to address a recurring problem. A corner of the building needed to be jacked up at least 5 inches. A wonderfully fun job, right up there with volunteering as a clinical guinea pig to eat rat poison and see what its side effects are.
The job-at-hand info: Only the back side of the building sits on the shoreline, the remainder rests on 20 wooden cribs/piers that extend out and across the river. And they (the 4-by-5 cribs) have a tendency to shift or sink unpredictably into the ground over the winter and spring months. When that happens, it's time to call in someone stupid enough to crawl underneath the building and do stuff that makes walking a tight rope over hell 10 times more appealing.
Luckily, the river had receded somewhat — as it usually does this time of the year — so I didn't have to worry too much about the water. The rusty nails protruding from the floor above me, the spiders, the crabs the size of Rhode Island and minks that have taken up residency underneath were another thing.
Referencing back to that Dr. Doolittle thing, I also talk to the animals … and insects and all sorts of critters. And I truly believe they talk back to me. (If you know anything about this column, you're familiar with the times my dog, Maggie, and I have had conversations about everything from A to fleas.) Anyhow, as I prepared to drag two 20-pound bottle-jacks with me in the cramped three-foot high space, I announced my entrance to who and whatever was under there ... just to be on the safe side.
“Hey, everybody. No need to worry. I'm not going to disturb you or anything like that.” But truth be told, I wasn't going to let any living creature get near me, no matter what I had to do. But naturally, I didn't have the courage to tell them the whole story.
After a 30-minute crawl — and traveling a whopping 8 feet — I picked out two of the five box beams I was going to use to place the jacks under, two beams that I thought would give me the best opportunity to accomplish my goal of raising the corner of the camp a full 5 inches or more. The literal “pressure” of what could happen if everything came crashing down played heavily (no pun intended) on my mind. Again, I didn't have the courage to even think about the whole story.
As I set up the jacks and started working the handles up and down, I noticed that even though I had placed large plates underneath them to prevent what was happening, it didn't work. The jacks were being driven into the ground. There was zero lift on the building; things were going in the wrong direction. And as surreal as it may seem, I was pretty sure that I was inadvertently pushing the earth away from the camp and just, possibly, shoving our beloved planet out of its normal orbit. It was time to go back to the drawing board.
So I did just that. And, long story very short, I succeeded. Well … somewhat. I can semi-proudly say the camp is now one-sixteenth of an inch higher than it was before I started. OK, almost a sixteenth. Close enough.
It was time to celebrate and strut around like “yeah, I'm pretty damn good at fixing stuff, yessiree, Bob.” Time to move on. I decided to crack open a Coke, enjoy my manly accomplishment and figure out what to do with the rest of the day. When I reached into the refrigerator for my beverage, I noticed two plastic containers of worms hiding behind some Tupperware. I'd put them in there the last time I was north over a month ago. I forgot all about them.
Assuming they'd be all dead, I cautiously pried the lid open. To my surprise they were alive. And, boy-oh-boy, were they relieved to see me. “Woo-hoo, we're saved!” they screamed. (In case you forgot … the Dr. Doolittle thing ....)
“Wow,” I said, “I can't believe you guys aren't all dead, rotting to crap and all smelly, stinky bad. Awesome!”
“Thanks, dude. Hey,” one of them suggested, “let's celebrate. Let's do something fun.”
“Sounds good,” I said, “what'cha say we all go fishing?”
I didn't have the courage to tell them the whole story.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
