FROM THE VALLEY: They're gonna put me in the movies

While growing up in Ogdensburg, in northern New York, it was a good bet that on any given wintry Saturday afternoon you could find me and my friends at the Strand Theater on the corner of Ford and Caroline streets.
That is, of course, if it didn’t interfere with my Biddy Basketball life as a skinny, clumsy kid whose delusions of becoming the next Bob Cousy were never diminished even after realizing I could barely get the ball up to the 10-foot-high rim, let alone inside the hoop — which I was told was somewhere in that elevation’s vicinity. Could have fooled me.
The Strand: For a mere 25 cents each, my twin brother Tim and I would be shipped off to the show, enabling our parents to cash in on the babysitting deal of the century. For the length of time it took for two movies, a short and cartoons to run, we were out of their hair. Our older brother, Mike, was off with his buddies, doing whatever older brothers did back in those days.
The “show” is what we called it. Seldom did we refer to it as the movies. And it was never the cinema, I-Max or whatever latter-day connotation is in the mix today. It was just ... the show.
The standard fare was usually a Tarzan movie, Ma and Pa Kettle, the Three Stooges and a Woody Woodpecker cartoon. Occasionally, some of my personal favorites would be on the bill such as The Bowery Boys or a sci-fi movie. Of course, I can’t forget to include the semi-regular cowboy movie. But, I had a love/hate relationship with westerns back then.
Incredibly, my mixed feelings were not because of the racial insensitivity westerns exhibited toward Native Americans. Not back then, unfortunately. Why? Because in hindsight, unbeknownst to me, my undeveloped conscience was being programmed by the movie-making industry. I had blind faith in it and simply didn’t know any better. A hijacking of budding morals, you could say, if there ever was one.
The fact is, my ambivalence toward westerns was much more superficial. It stemmed from the obligatory romance that the movie-makers felt compelled to incorporate into every single story. No exceptions. The fact that horses, buckboards and stagecoaches were sped up to look as if they were from the silent movie era, by going 140 mph, didn’t bother me. I could grudgingly deal with that. But lovey-dovey crap? No sir, didn’t like it.
The juxtaposition of gunfights and smoochie-smoochie sentimentality wasn’t my cup of tea. It simply brought the action to a disjointed halt. In every western, the adult daughter of the movie’s hapless victim was infatuated with the white-Stetson-wearing hero on his tricked-out horse — a horse that apparently understood English, given the way its master spoke to his trusted steed. (I digressed.) The hanky-panky flirtations stymied the rhythm of a tumultuous frontier scenario and was as incompatible as a tuba solo at a nun’s funeral.
I never understood why they had to mix the two. If you went to a Doris Day/Rock Hudson rom-com, you’d never see a posse formed to chase a “low-down, no-good, cattle-rustlin’ scoundrel.” But the other way around? Always.
By the way, one of my favorite parts of a western was when the hero warned the bad guy, who was thinking of pulling out his gun, “I wouldn’t do that, if I were you.” It was the epitome of cool to this 10-year-old.
OK, I’m getting carried away with this. I’ll just finish with a movie-related joke.
A director was interviewing actors for a serious, Civil War role. He wanted only an intelligent person who was familiar with the history involved in the story. “Tell me,” he asked the aspiring candidate, “do you know where Confederate General Robert E. Lee signed the South’s terms of surrender?”
Taking a what-have-I-got-to-lose shot in the dark, the young actor confidently guessed, “The bottom right-hand corner?”
And to the tune of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson” … Where have you gone, Lash LaRue … what’s that you say, Roy Rogers?
I think it’s time to just ride off into the sunset. Happy trails.
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
