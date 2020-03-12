FROM THE VALLEY: Some out of this world stuff

I have an astronomy app on my phone. I use it to identify various stars and planets in the night sky. It even has a notification ginkus that lets me know when the International Space Station (ISS) is making a pass overhead.
I've always been interested in the enormity of what's out there, what's beyond our furthest reach. I assume that sense of intrigue is human nature – something in all of us, albeit to varying degrees.
On a clear night, with the naked eye and when its orbit crosses our line of vision, you can watch the ISS as it glides, majestically, across the night sky at a mere 17,500 miles an hour, orbiting the earth every 90 minutes, at an approximate altitude of 250 miles. (That's probably in Snoop Dogg's area of the high woods, no? Never mind, it's not funny.)
FYI, the app's name is Sky Guide. It offers graphics which are helpful in connecting the unseen with what science (and mythology) tells us. I like pictures. Not unlike the stable genius in the White House, my comprehension skills are best served while being catered to in juvenile fashion.
It's the old adage that "a picture is worth a thousand words." When I was in school, my book reports came from comic books about Superman or Little Lulu. “Treasure Island? You expect me to sit down and read the whole thing without one photograph in it?” (Sorry, E.R. B. III.)
OK, back to what I know and what I don't know. Way, way back a long time ago, like the B.C. age, when Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were mere teenagers, stargazers found the stars too numerous to name and pinpoint on an individual basis. So, they developed a system of groupings which made them easier to find, recognize and identify. And these groupings are known as ... constellations. (Oh, you knew that?!)
Anyhow, steering the topic around a curve, I'd like to know who the heck named these constellations. My app can overlay the appropriate stars with outlines of the various gods, goddesses, animals, etc. assigned to each constellation, And, quite frankly, I don't get it. For instance, how someone looked at four stars in an almost straight line and thought, “That sucker looks just like a ram.” Ergo, we have Aries, the Ram. Nope, don't see it. Not a bit.
I could continue with the triangularly-shaped Capricorn(us), which is also called the Sea Goat. Sea goat? What the hell is a sea goat, in the first place? And what would it look like? With imaginations like the people who saw and named these things … well, like the saying goes, “I'll have whatever they're having.” I could use it when writing these columns. Maybe Snoop-Dogg has been around longer than we thought.
Same thing goes for the planets. In 1781, did astronomer William Herschel discover Uranus and say to a co-worker, “Hey, it looks just like ….”? Well, never mind.
So anyhow, world famous sleuth Sherlock Holmes and his capable assistant, Dr. Watson, were out on a camping adventure. They must have been on vacation or something. Doesn't matter. They unloaded their back packs, pitched their tent and assembled some rocks and branches for a late-night camp fire.
After some dinner, a bottle of wine and some chit-chat, they decided to call it a night. After several hours, Watson noticed that Holmes was awake, staring wide-eyed up into the heavens. Watson nudged his friend gently and asked if everything was all right.
“Watson,” Holmes replied, “look up and tell me what you see.”
“I see millions of stars,” Watson answered.
“What does that tell you?” Sherlock inquired.
Watson pondered the question for a few moments and said, “Well, astronomically, it tells me that there are millions of galaxies with a potential for billions of planets.”
“And …?” Holmes pried deeper.
“And,” he added, struggling to come up with an answer that would end the discussion, “astrologically, I believe that Saturn is in Leo.”
“And …?” Holmes continued.
“Well, I would deduce by the position of the moon, the time to be about … a quarter past three. And above all,” Watson pointed out, hoping to satisfy his boss, “God is an almighty powerful being — and in the concept of a much bigger picture we are quite infinitesimally small and insignificant.”
Turning the tables in an attempt to squash the late-night back-and-forth, Watson asked Holmes the same question: “What does it mean to you, sir?”
Holmes paused for a moment, turned his head to face Watson and said, “Watson, you idiot, someone stole our tent!”
Fo shizzle my nizzle, dawg.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
